Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young pacers give Bengal edge against depleted Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 18:54 IST
Young pacers give Bengal edge against depleted Delhi

Bengal will rely on their young pace attack when they face a depleted Delhi on an Eden Gardens green top in their Ranji Trophy Group A clash here from Monday. Both teams are on a high after securing thrilling wins in their last matches and the game will be crucial in determining positions in the elite cross pool, from where the top-five teams will make the cut.

Playing their last home match of the season, Bengal, who are placed third with 19 points from five games, will look to capitalise on full advantage. For Delhi, who are eighth in the table with 16 points from five matches, this is their last away outing and they would look to play it safe before concluding their league campaign at home against Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Delhi suffered an injury blow in the last round when senior India pacer Ishant Sharma twisted his ankle, but the batsmen made up for the loss in commanding fashion, chasing down Vidarbha's 337 on the final day. Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana was the architect of the chase with an unbeaten 105 and he returns to his IPL home ground on a confident note.

"We would look to capitalise on the momentum. Team is upbeat after the win against Vidarbha. Every game is crucial for us right now," Delhi coach KP Bhasker said. Delhi were already missing the services of Pradeep Sangwan who got injured in their first round match, against Kerala, and Ishant's absence will certainly weaken their attack further, especially with Bengal opting for a green top.

Delhi have drafted in Pawan Suyal to replace Ishant and the left-arm pacer will look to return to action after playing two matches this season, the last being against Hyderabad. Suyal and Kulwant Khejroliya would make a two left-arm pace attack for Delhi, while the young Simarjeet Singh is likely to be their third pacer.

"Generally, we have struggled with fast bowling this season, with injuries to Ishant and Sangwan. Khejroliya is also coming back from injury," the coach lamented. Bengal's young pace attack has been a revelation, especially Akash Deep who got his maiden Ranji cap after Ashok Dinda was axed on the eve of their match against Andhra.

The 23-year-old has impressed with his raw pace and bounce and leads Bengal's wicket tally with 16 from four matches at an average of 12.81. At a time when Bengal are also missing their relatively-more experienced Ishant Porel, because of his India A commitments, Akash and Mukesh Kumar has done the job for Bengal.

In their last match against Hyderabad, Bengal coach Arun Lal had admitted "misreading the wicket", going in for a spin-heavy attack. But the duo shared 11 wickets between them to complement Manoj Tiwary's maiden triple century (303 not out) for a bonus point victory.

Tiwary, who will return as the skipper, albeit temporarily, with Abhimanyu Easwaran doing India A duty, hinted that his Mohun Bagan teammate Nilakantha Das could be the third pacer. "I have played a lot of club cricket with Nilkantha Das and I know he can get top players out. Certainly, he will be considered. If they can express themselves and if we can provide them the right support, we can take a lot from this game," Tiwary said, targeting six points.

"If bowlers get it right, it is possible to dismiss most teams inside 100 on such a wicket. The ball will cut and there will be unplayable deliveries." Head coach and mentor Arun Lal also rated their young pace attack highly.

"If you add Ishan Porel, we would be one of the best bowling attacks of the country. All are young and all are fast. When your bowlers take 20 wickets you get the confidence." Tiwary has happy memories of leading the side to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Delhi, chasing down 322 in the fourth innings in their last exchange here last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Liverpool held 2-2 at third-tier Shrewsbury in Cup

Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw by third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday after second-half substitute Jason Cummins struck twice to inject some much-needed late magic into the ...

UPDATE 4-Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant and four other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city of Calabasas reported.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four oth...

Assailants attempt to hurl petrol bomb at Thuglak editor Gurumurthy's residence in Chennai

Six bike-borne assailants on Sunday tried to hurl a petrol bomb at the residence of Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak magazine in Mylapore. A case has been registered. Further details are awaited in the matter.This comes in the backdrop of Raji...

Basketball great Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash - City of Calabasas

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city announced on its Twitter feed.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020