HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day seven at the Australian Open

Highlights of the seventh day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (times AEDT; GMT+11):

2345 SLOW START, SMOOTH FINISH FOR FEDERER

Roger Federer, chasing a record-extending 21st Grand Slam, came from behind to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2. The Swiss will next face American Tennys Sandgren for the first time in his career.

"He was not going to be a baseball player, that's for sure," Federer said of his quarter-final opponent. "Played a lot of tennis in my life, but never against Tennis

2055 BARTY HOLDS OFF SPIRITED RISKE

World number one Ash Barty overcame American Alison Riske 6-3 1-6 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals for the second straight year. "I love Petra but let's hope she doesn't break my heart on Tuesday," said Barty of her next opponent Petra Kvitova, who beat the Australian at the same stage last year.

2040 SANDGREN SENDS FOGNINI CRASHING

Unseeded American Tennys Sandgren beat 12th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini 7-6(5) 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4 to book his place in the quarter-finals, a feat he last managed two years ago on his debut at Melbourne Park for his best Grand Slam performance.

1704 DJOKOVIC DOMINATES SCHWARTZMAN

Seven-times champion Novak Djokovic thumped Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals for the 11th time in 16 appearances.

The world number two will take on 32nd seed Milos Raonic in the last eight, looking to improve his 9-0 head-to-head record over the Canadian

1531 RAONIC MOWS DOWN CILIC

Canadian Milos Raonic sent down 35 aces as he blasted past Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 7-5 in a meeting of two players who both reached a career-high ranking of number three but have since dropped out of the top 30.

1433 KVITOVA RALLIES PAST SAKKARI

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova lost a tight opening set to Greek Maria Sakkari but the 2019 runner-up recovered to win 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park. "I just kept playing. I knew it would be a really difficult match... I had to fight hard... my serving game really helped," Kvitova said.

