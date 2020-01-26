I-league coverage blackout: Feel appalled and cheated by AIFF, says Punjab FC owner Bajaj
Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj on Sunday slammed the AIFF for lack of coverage of the I league matches, saying he felt "appalled and cheated" by the false promises made by the parent body. "I feel appalled & cheated that AGAIN we clubs have been badly let down by AIFF
@ILeagueOfficial for coverage blackout even though they were scheduled - @IndianFootball DSports or instat or Reliance- who do we beg for coverage? False promises by all @eastbengalfc @Mohun_Bagan," he tweeted. In December, 2018, AIFF had announced that the broadcasters are cutting down on TV coverage of the I-League.
Then last November, the AIFF roped in DSport as Hero I-League broadcasters for three years but even then the overall standard of telecast of I-League matches have been sub-standard. The match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Neroca FC on November 30 last year was not shown "due to technical reasons", while live feed went blank during a game between East Bengal and Real Kashmir FC in Kalyani.
