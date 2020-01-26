Left Menu
Sharmila, Vani slip in final round of LET Q-School; Boulden wins

  Murcia
  Updated: 26-01-2020 22:12 IST
  Created: 26-01-2020 22:12 IST
Sharmila Nicollet (77) and Vani Kapoor (83) slipped sharply on the fifth and final day of the Ladies European Tour Qualifying School Final Stage, ending their campaign at T-52 and T-63 respectively. Earlier, Amandeep Drall had finished T-70 at the end of the fourth round and failed to make the cut for the fifth and final round.

With that the three Indian golfers, who made the final stage of the Qualifying School, will be pushed to the lower categories and will have limited number of entries into LET events in 2020. The fifth round was played at the Par-73 South Course at the Real Golf La Manga Club in Spain.

Sharmila had rounds of 77-74-70-74-77 for a total of 11-over 372, while Vani Kapoor with rounds of 75-75-70-74-83 was 16-over 377. Amy Boulden of Wales topped the honours list with 10-under 351, while Magdalena Simmermacher of Argentina finished second at 7-under and Alison Muirhead of Scotland was third, also at 7-under.

Kim Metraux of Switzerland was fourth at 6-under and Alice Hewson of England was fifth at 5-under. The Top-5 were the only ones to total under par after 90 holes.

A field of 120 made up of Pre-Qualifers and direct entrants into the Final Stage, competed for four days over two courses – the Par-71 North Course and Par-73 South Course – and then the Top-60 played the final round at the South Course. The top five get full cards, while the next 15 will get a lower category. Those below will get a limited status.

