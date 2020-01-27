Khanna nominated Life President of Asian Tennis Federation

Senior sports administrator Anil Khanna, who recently decided not to contest the President's post of the Asian Tennis Federation, was on Monday nominated Life President of the continental body. Khanna had served as ATF President from 2005 to 2019 and also ITF Vice President from 2015-19.

The ATF on Monday held the meeting of its Board of Directors in Melbourne and unanimously nominated Khanna as Life President. He was also appointed Chairman of the ATF Finance Committee. CS Raju was elected as Senior Vice President of the ATF, representing South Asia, according to an All India Tennis Association (AITA) press release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

