Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova ousts former champion Kerber to reach quarters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 17:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova ousts former champion Kerber to reach quarters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stayed aggressive in the face of a spirited fightback from former champion Angelique Kerber to move into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 6-7(5) 7-6(4) 6-2 win on Monday. It will be the third quarter-final appearance in four years for the 28-year-old Russian and her win ensured Melbourne Park will crown a new women's singles champion on Saturday.

Pavlyuchenkova hit an incredible 71 winners, more than double of her opponent, against 36 unforced errors but still needed two hours and 37 minutes to see off the challenge from the former world number one. Asked if it was a tough outing in her on-court interview, the Russian shot back, "You think so?", before breaking into laughter.

"It was extremely tough. In my head I lost it couple of times during the match. So I am really happy that I am standing here right now," she said. The players had equally spilt their 14 previous appearances coming into the fourth-round clash and there was not much separating them on the scoreboard on Monday till the end of the second set on Margaret Court Arena.

German 17th seed Kerber rallied from 5-2 down and a 3-0 deficit in the tiebreaker to win the opening set against Pavlyuchenkova, who hit an incredible 28 winners to 12 unforced errors but still found herself trailing at the end of the set. The second set had a similar pattern as three-time Grand Slam winner Kerber saved three set points to force a tiebreaker but the Russian 30th seed would not let the chance slip this time and levelled the match with a booming backhand winner.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber, who won at Melbourne Park in 2016, finally ran out of gas as Pavlyuchenkova broke her first two service games in the decider to run up a 4-0 lead. One last-ditch effort saw Kerber, who saved 13 out of 18 breakpoints she faced, get a break back at 4-2 but it was not enough to stop Pavlyuchenkova from winning the next two games as the Russian served her fourth ace to end the contest.

In her next match, Pavlyuchenkova will face another multiple Grand Slam winner in Garbine Muguruza, who strolled past Kiki Bertens 6-3 6-3 earlier on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sixers aim to stay solid at home vs. skidding Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers will be searching for their 22nd victory in 24 home games when they host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Sixers improved to 21-2 at home following a resounding 108-91 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Satur...

Reports: Pirates trade OF Marte to Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Monday to trade center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple outlets reported. The Pirates will receive two prospects in return, including right-hander Brennan Malone, a fir...

UPDATE 1-J&J CEO questioned over stock sale ahead of story on asbestos in Baby Powder

Johnson Johnson Chief Executive Alex Gorsky on Monday faced questions from plaintiffs lawyers over the timing of his sale of company stock, as he testified for the first time in a jury trial over allegations that the companys Baby Powder c...

4 minor boys arrested in Hindu temple vandalism incident in Pak's Sindh province

Tharparkar police on Monday arrested four minor boys in connection with the incident of vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chachro area of the district in the Sindh province over the weekend. Police said that the four young boys, two of them ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020