Left Menu
Development News Edition

Majumdar leads Bengal recovery with unbeaten 94 vs Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:45 IST
Majumdar leads Bengal recovery with unbeaten 94 vs Delhi

Anustup Majumdar hit a unbeaten 94 under pressure to help Bengal reach 286 for five on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Delhi here on Monday. Majumdar, who looked in formidable form, had some anxious moments as he survived a run-out chance to remain unbeaten, alongside Shahbaz Ahmed (39 not out) at the end of day one.

The home team turned the game around in the second session as Majumdar found a fine ally in wicketkeeper-batsman Shreevats Goswami (59). Scoring above four runs per over, the duo stitched a 117-run fifth wicket stand to give Bengal the edge.

"The ball was doing everything in the first session. it was turning, bouncing... It was a different game after lunch. They had a big bonus but the bowlers did not do justice to the toss," Bengal coach Arun Lal said. Put in to bat, Bengal's top three batsmen, including last match's triple centurion, Manoj Tiwary (7), got out inside lunch but senior batsman Majumdar led the recovery and put Delhi in the back foot in the next two sessions.

Brought in the seventh over, Simarjeet Singh gave the breakthrough in his third ball with Abhishek Raman (9) edging one behind following a sloppy display, before left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra (3/78) gave a twin blow including that of Tiwary. Stepping out, the stand-in skipper Tiwary was deceived by the flight and turn as Bengal looked in real trouble at 72/3.

For Majumdar, who was dropped for first three matches this season, the situation was similar to that of their match against Hyderabad in the previous round when they were 60/3. "As a middle-order batsman, you are familiar with such a scenario. The ball was seaming around but we lost some wickets cheaply. It was about seeing through it. It's good to have contributed and took the team up," Majumdar said.

Majumdar, who had made his debut ahead of Tiwary in the 2004-05 season, is now eyeing his first century since 2017-18. "We will have to start from the scratch. We will have to see the new ball through. The right approach will be the key," added Majumdar, who is six runs shy of a century.

Lavishing praise on Majumdar, Lal said: "He's probably the most talented batsman in the team. He plays late, there's a lot of grace in his batting. He showed a lot of character otherwise we would have been 170 all out today." Brief Scores:

Bengal 286/5; 87 overs (Anustup Majumdar 94 batting, Shreevats Goswami 59, Koushik Ghosh 46; Vikas Mishra 3/78) vs Delhi. At Ongole: Kerala 160 all out in 49.5 overs (Basil Thampi 42; Shoain Md Khan 5/62) vs Andhra 57 for 1 in 27 overs (Prasanth Kumar 17; Abhishek Mohan 1/11).

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 171 all out in 56 overs (Kolla Sumanth 51; Rituraj Singh 3/30) vs Rajasthan 2/0 in 4 overs (Yash Kothari 2; Chama Milind 0/0) At Surat: Vidarbha 142 all out in 49.3 overs (Aniruddha Choudhary 42; Siddarth Desai 4/40) PTI TAP

PTI TAP APA PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo expresses outrage over Iran's targeting of U.S. facilities in Iraq

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed outrage in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the continued assaults by Irans armed groups targeting U.S. facilities in Iraq, including Sundays rocket attack ag...

Sixers aim to stay solid at home vs. skidding Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers will be searching for their 22nd victory in 24 home games when they host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Sixers improved to 21-2 at home following a resounding 108-91 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Satur...

Reports: Pirates trade OF Marte to Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Monday to trade center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple outlets reported. The Pirates will receive two prospects in return, including right-hander Brennan Malone, a fir...

UPDATE 1-J&J CEO questioned over stock sale ahead of story on asbestos in Baby Powder

Johnson Johnson Chief Executive Alex Gorsky on Monday faced questions from plaintiffs lawyers over the timing of his sale of company stock, as he testified for the first time in a jury trial over allegations that the companys Baby Powder c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020