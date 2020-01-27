Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool were warned over possible winter break clash: FA

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 21:39 IST
Liverpool were warned over possible winter break clash: FA

London, Jan 27 (AFP) Liverpool were warned about the possibility of an FA Cup fourth-round replay during the mid-season break before the start of the current campaign, the Football Association has said. Manager Jurgen Klopp said neither he nor his first-team stars would be present for their replay at home to Shrewsbury, which is set to take place during the first week of the scheduled break.

However, the FA, which acknowledged the importance of a rest for the players, said clubs were all aware such a situation could arise. "Prior to start of the 2019-20 season, all clubs accepted that Emirates FA Cup fourth-round replays, where required, would have to take place during the first week of the mid-season player break," the governing body said in a statement.

"This will only affect a small number of clubs due to the split of Premier League fixtures in the mid-season player break." Klopp said after his side's 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury on Sunday that he would "respect" the break and that under-23s boss Neil Critchley would take charge of a youthful side for the replay, which is currently scheduled for February 4, subject to a timing change for television.

If that date is confirmed, it would mean the Premier League leaders' winter break would amount to 10 football-free days, the gap between February 4 and their home match against Norwich on February 15. Klopp said on Sunday: "In April 2019 we got a letter from the Premier League, I think, where they asked us to respect the winter break and not to organise international friendlies or competitive games. We respect that.

"The Premier League asked us to respect the winter break. That's what we do. If the FA doesn't respect that, then we cannot change it. We will not be there." A Liverpool side led by Critchley lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the League Cup quarter-final while the first team competed in the Club World Cup in Qatar, a competition they went on to win.

Klopp's approach to the FA Cup drew some criticism, but former Liverpool player and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher backed the German. "Senior players having a winter break is right, you can't implement one and then have a replay in the break. That's the same for all PL clubs," Carragher wrote on Twitter.

"But Klopp should take the team, his young players will be delighted and the picture of him in Ibiza with a (beer) will be on every front page!" (AFP) AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

Imbibing a glass or two of your favorite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming of 4 degrees Celsius 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit, a realistic p...

Pompeo expresses outrage over Iran's targeting of U.S. facilities in Iraq

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed outrage in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the continued assaults by Irans armed groups targeting U.S. facilities in Iraq, including Sundays rocket attack ag...

Sixers aim to stay solid at home vs. skidding Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers will be searching for their 22nd victory in 24 home games when they host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Sixers improved to 21-2 at home following a resounding 108-91 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Satur...

Reports: Pirates trade OF Marte to Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Monday to trade center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple outlets reported. The Pirates will receive two prospects in return, including right-hander Brennan Malone, a fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020