Soccer-Gone in 12 seconds: Non-league player sees red after bizarre 'double foul'

A non-league footballer suffered the ignominy of being shown three cards at once by the referee as he was sent off for committing two rash fouls within 12 seconds in the same passage of play. Garforth Town's Alex Low made a late tackle on one of the Bridlington Town players to foil a counter-attack in a Northern Counties East Football League match on Saturday.

The referee played the advantage as Bridlington players charged forward, only for Low to make another poorly-timed lunge -- this time well inside his own half. After the referee blew his whistle for a free kick, he brandished two yellow cards at Low before adding a red.

For his part, Low had no complaints as he jogged off the pitch. The club's Twitter account shared the video https://twitter.com/TheGarforthTown/status/1221349769475436544 of the incident and wrote: "Here's something you don't see every day... The ref gives Garforth's Alex Low three cards at once."

The video attracted thousands of viewers after Garforth secured a 1-1 draw at the weekend, with former Premier League official Bobby Madley praising the referee for the way he dealt with the situation. "This is excellent refereeing! Always a risk to play advantage on a yellow card, especially on edge of area like that but this is very well managed with really good awareness," he tweeted https://twitter.com/BobbyMadley2/status/1221363010180210691.

