Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahomes displays cool demeanor on Super Bowl Opening Night

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 08:27 IST
Mahomes displays cool demeanor on Super Bowl Opening Night
Image Credit: Flickr

Patrick Mahomes is well aware of one Super Bowl trivia item in particular. Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Kurt Warner are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to win a Most Valuable Player award and play in a Super Bowl in their first three seasons. On Sunday, that list will expand to three when Mahomes takes the field for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

The 24-year-old smiled and shook his head at the milestone Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami. "It's pretty surreal to be anywhere mentioned with those two guys," Mahomes said during an interview broadcast on NFL Network. "It's a tribute to my teammates, it really is. I got put in a great situation, and I try to maximize it every single day."

Mahomes and his teammates fielded questions from countless media members during the prime-time event at Marlins Park, which is about 12 miles south of where the Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. It will be the biggest moment in the burgeoning career of the young quarterback who shined at Texas Tech before the Chiefs drafted him at No. 10 overall in 2017. Warner was in his second season when he won the 1999 MVP award and led the St. Louis Rams to the Super Bowl title that season. Marino also won the MVP in his second year, 1984, but his Miami Dolphins lost in the Super Bowl that season.

If Mahomes is nervous about trying to duplicate Warner's feat, he didn't show it in front of dozens of cameras at Opening Night. A calm demeanor has helped Mahomes set regular-season records as he pursues a Super Bowl title. After taking over full-time starting duties last season, he went on to pass for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2018.

However, the Chiefs' 2018 season ended abruptly with a 37-31 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC title game. Mahomes was forced to watch from home as Tom Brady and the Patriots picked up another ring. "When you're that close, you want to make sure you get back the next year," Mahomes said. "All the guys on the team, we just took it one day at a time, went through the process, maximized every single day that we had and found a way to get here."

By comparison, this season included a few more challenges, including a knee injury that kept him out of two games. He still shined, throwing for 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions. Mahomes is quick to credit his coach, Andy Reid, and his teammates at any mention of success. The Chiefs' offense averaged 379.2 yards per game this season, which ranked sixth in the NFL.

"We have a lot of weapons, I'll say that," Mahomes said. "We went out there and scored a lot of points, put a lot of good tape out there, so now it's about playing a really, really good defense and just playing the way we know we can play." About that defense: The 49ers finished second in the NFL, allowing only 281.8 yards per game.

"They're good everywhere," Mahomes said. "They play off each other, they know the scheme, they do it well. So for us it's about going through the process, going through the game plan and just executing the plays when Coach Reid calls them." If Mahomes looks as comfortable Sunday as he did Tuesday night, the odds might be in his favor.

"We know we're playing a great opponent, but we're going to try to win the game," he said. "Get one for Coach Reid, get one for Kansas City, and get one for everybody (on the team)."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Griffiths steps down as Saracens interim CEO

Edward Griffiths has resigned as interim chief executive of Saracens with immediate effect on Tuesday, days after the club accepted their imposed relegation from the top flight at the end of the season.Griffiths, who was Saracens chief exec...

UPDATE 2-Crowded Lagos to ban motorbikes from most of Nigerian metropolis

Nigerias business capital Lagos will ban commercial motorcycles from nearly the entire city, citing overcrowding and safety, authorities said on Monday, a move that could change the commute for thousands and threaten ride-hailing startups. ...

UPDATE 2-Ryanair warns of more job losses as 737 MAX delivery date slips

Ryanair has warned pilots it may have to cut more jobs and close bases because the delivery date for its first 10 Boeing 737 MAX jets has slipped into the autumn.The Irish airline had originally planned to fly 58 of the jets this summer but...

Iraqis rebuild wrecked protest camp as violence escalates

Anti-government protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya say they will not back down despite the destruction of their camp by gunmen in an attack that left at least two people dead. Unidentified gunmen in four vehicles tore throug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020