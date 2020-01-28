Left Menu
'Will continue your legacy': LeBron James opens up on Kobe Bryant's demise

Basketball star LeBron James on Tuesday broke his silence on the demise of Kobe Bryant, writing a heartfelt caption and posting several photos of the late Los Angeles Lakers star.

'Will continue your legacy': LeBron James opens up on Kobe Bryant's demise
LeBron James with Kobe Bryant (Photo/ LeBron James Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Basketball star LeBron James on Tuesday broke his silence on the demise of Kobe Bryant, writing a heartfelt caption and posting several photos of the late Los Angeles Lakers star. James wrote a long post on Instagram and started the caption as "I'm not ready but here I go".

"Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA," James wrote. "Didn't think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we'd have. WTF!! I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man, I love you, big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I'll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it's my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going," he added.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were traveling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas, local media reported on Monday. The basketball legend had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

