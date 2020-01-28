Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hao halts Praggnanandhaa's winning run at Gibraltar chess

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gibraltar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 11:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 10:34 IST
Hao halts Praggnanandhaa's winning run at Gibraltar chess
Image Credit: Pixabay

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's five-match winning spree came to halt after the teenager went down to China's Wang Hao in the seventh round of the Master's category at the 18th Gibraltar Chess festival here.

The 14-year old Praggnanandhaa, who turned things around superbly and won five games on the trot after losing in the opening round to compatriot P V Nandhidhaa, met his match in the experienced Hao on Monday. Praggnanandhaa went down to Hao in 56 moves.

The Chinese Grandmaster now holds the joint lead with three others, including the Russian duo of Andrey Espipenko, David Paravyan and Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran, with six points. Russian Daniil Yuffa, who beat Indian Grandmaster K Sasikiran, is in second place with compatriot Mihail Kobalia.

A bunch of players including second seed Maxim Vachier-Lagrave, former world champion Veselin Topalov, Indians B Adhiban, Karthikeyan Murali, Aryan Chopra, SL Narayanan and the young guns Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh are joint third, with five points each. Top seed Shakriar Memmedyarov moved to five points with a clinical win over Anna Muzychuk. He will take on Indian prodigy Praggnanandhaa next.

In other rounds eight matches, Adhiban will come up against fellow Indian Gukesh, Karthikeyan Murali will meet David Navara and Shardul Gagare will encounter Maxim Matlakov. Important results: Round 7: Maxim Vachier-Lagrave (5) drew Karthikeyan Murali (5); Wang Hao (6) beat R Praggnanandhaa (5); Michael Adams (5) drew Noel Studer (5); Shakriar Memmedyarov (5) beat Anna Muzychuk (4); B Adhiban (5) drew with Jan Werle (5).

Shardul Gagare (5) drew with Alexander Donchenko (5); Aryan Chopra (5) beat Xander Wemmers (4); Daniil Yuffa (5.5) beat K Sasikiran (4.5) ; D Gukesh (5) beat Natalia Buksa (4); S Ravi Teja (4) drew Vassily Ivanchuk (4). Parham Maghsoodloo (6) beat Alan Pichot (5); David Paravyan (6) beat Mikhail Antipov (5); Sanal Vahap (5) drew with Alekseenko (5); SL Narayanan (5) drew Bela Khotenashvili (5).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four arrested for killing man in Shahdara

Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a man last week following an altercation with him in Shahdaras Mansarovar Park area, police said on Tuesday. Rishi Kapur 46, a resident of GTB Enclave, was killed on Saturday night, followin...

Orissa HC directs police to register FIR against minister

The Orissa High Court has directed the state police to register an FIR against state minister Padmanabha Behera as per the complaint filed by a man alleging that Behera had provided false educational qualification in his election affidavit....

New columns in NPR form not necessary, should be dropped :

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday urged the Centre to drop the new columns in NPR forms as they are not necessary and are leading to apprehensions in the minds of the people and the exercise be conducted as per the previous patte...

Proposed bank strike: Guj HC issues notice to RBI

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Reserve Bank of India on a PIL filed by eight trade federations in the state seeking the courts direction to the central bank to not allow unions to go on strike. Bank unions may go on a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020