Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab FC look to keep title hopes alive against Neroca FC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ludhiana
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 17:48 IST
Punjab FC look to keep title hopes alive against Neroca FC

Former champions Punjab FC will look to keep their title hopes alive when they go up against Neroca FC in the I-League here on Wednesday. Punjab FC, unbeaten at home this season, are currently placed second on the points table. The form of veteran Dipanda Dicka and the tactics of young head coach Yan Law have been discussed often.

Speaking before the match, Yan Law said, "We are definitely working towards winning the title this season. We have to win the next couple of games on the trot to be at the top of the table, but it's not going to be easy." "After this we play against Mohan Nagan and East Bengal back-to-back away in Kolkata, followed by Gokulam in Calicut. So the next couple of games are very tough and important for us as we are definitely playing for the title."

Neroca FC lost their last match at home against leaders Mohun Bagan by a huge margin of 3-0. Neroca's disadvantage is that they have had a very poor run whenever they have faced Punjab. Both the teams have met five times in the league and four times the result has gone Punjab's way with one draw.

Neroca FC gaffer, Gift Raikhan, said, "I know the results have not been in favour of Neroca FC but it is football, each time we lose a match we have to go back to drawing board and start fresh. "We have another 12-13 matches in our hand and we are taking the encounter against Punjab FC very seriously." PTI AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xi says China battling 'demon' as death toll due to virus outbreak rises to 106

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called the coronavirus a demon which should be brought under control as he met the World Health Organisation chief who assured all necessary help to contain the virus outbreak that has killed 106 peop...

BRIEF-White House Considers China Travel Restrictions - CNBC

Jan 28 Reuters - WHITE HOUSE CONSIDERS CHINA TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS - CNBC CITING SOURCES Source text httpscnb.cx36B9vMg...

IndiGo suspends stand-up comedian from flying for 6 months

IndiGo on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its planes from Mumbai to Lucknow. In light of the recent incide...

Wong Wing Ki Vincent, Beiwen Zhang guide Awadhe Warriors to maiden win

Former world No. 10 Wong Wing Ki Vincent continued his winning streak while Beiwen Zhang also dazzled as Awadhe Warriors defeated Mumbai Rockets for their maiden victory in the ongoing Premier Badminton League here on Tuesday. Vincent beat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020