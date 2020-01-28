Ranji Trophy: Odisha posts 436, Assam struggle to 59-3 at stumps

Five batsmen scored half-centuries as Odisha posted a massive 436 and then reduced Assam to 59 for three at stumps on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Tuesday. After Shantanu Mishra (66), Anurag Sarangi (58), Govinda Poddar (54) had scored fifties on the opening day, Abhishek Raut (71) and Debabrata Pradhan (79) also came up with superb half-centuries to ensure that Odisha got past the 400-mark.

Resuming at 215 for 3, the hosts lost overnight batsman Govinda after he had added just four runs to his score. Abhishek and Debabrata then added 130 runs for the seventh wicket to boost Odisha, which lost three wickets in the space of 24 runs.

The two mixed caution with aggression to push Odisha forward and Pradhan hit two big sixes too. In reply, Assam opener Biplab Saikia fell for a duck in the second over and two more wickets fell before Rayan Parag (14 batting) and Rishav Das (24 batting) ensured there were no more setbacks for the team.

In Jammu, no play was possible on the second day of the match against Chhattisgarh. The visiting team led by skipper Harpreet Singh Bhatia's 116 (196 balls, 16 fours) had made 270 for 4 in 90 on the opening day. Brief scores: Odisha 436 all out in 136.3 overs (Debabrata Pradhan 79, Abhishek Raut 71, Shantanu Mishra 66, Anurag Sarangi 58, Govinda Poddar 58; Arup Das 4/101, Ranjeet Mali 4/113) vs Assam 59 for 3 in 33 overs.

At Jammu: Chhattisgarh 270 for 4 in 90 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 116, Abhimanyu Chauhan 51) vs Jammu & Kashmir. (No play on second day). At Dehradun: Uttarkhand 109 all out in 42 overs (Tinu Kundu 3/49) vs Haryana 50 for 5 in 21 overs (Agrim Tiwari 4/10). (No play on second day).

At Agartala: Tripura 121 all out in 38 overs (M B Murasingh 24; Manoj Ingale 6/34) and 166 for 3 in 53 overs (Pallab Das 70 batting, Milind Kumar 46 batting) vs Maharashtra 208 all out in 64.2 overs (Vishant More 78 not out, Ankit Bawane 62, SM Gugale 34, VV More 30 batting; Mura Singh 3/246, AS Sarkar 3/59). At Delhi: Services 279 all out in 83.1 overs (Raushan Raj 79, Mohit Ahlawat 69, Pulkit Narang 38, Rajat Paliwal 38; Rahul Shukla 7/106) vs Jharkhand 145 for 9 in 50 overs (Sumit Kumar 30 batting, Md Nazim 28; Diwesh Pathania 3/44, Raushan Raj 3/39).

