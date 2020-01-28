Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranji Trophy: Odisha posts 436, Assam struggle to 59-3 at stumps

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cuttack
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 17:52 IST
Ranji Trophy: Odisha posts 436, Assam struggle to 59-3 at stumps

Five batsmen scored half-centuries as Odisha posted a massive 436 and then reduced Assam to 59 for three at stumps on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Tuesday. After Shantanu Mishra (66), Anurag Sarangi (58), Govinda Poddar (54) had scored fifties on the opening day, Abhishek Raut (71) and Debabrata Pradhan (79) also came up with superb half-centuries to ensure that Odisha got past the 400-mark.

Resuming at 215 for 3, the hosts lost overnight batsman Govinda after he had added just four runs to his score. Abhishek and Debabrata then added 130 runs for the seventh wicket to boost Odisha, which lost three wickets in the space of 24 runs.

The two mixed caution with aggression to push Odisha forward and Pradhan hit two big sixes too. In reply, Assam opener Biplab Saikia fell for a duck in the second over and two more wickets fell before Rayan Parag (14 batting) and Rishav Das (24 batting) ensured there were no more setbacks for the team.

In Jammu, no play was possible on the second day of the match against Chhattisgarh. The visiting team led by skipper Harpreet Singh Bhatia's 116 (196 balls, 16 fours) had made 270 for 4 in 90 on the opening day. Brief scores: Odisha 436 all out in 136.3 overs (Debabrata Pradhan 79, Abhishek Raut 71, Shantanu Mishra 66, Anurag Sarangi 58, Govinda Poddar 58; Arup Das 4/101, Ranjeet Mali 4/113) vs Assam 59 for 3 in 33 overs.

At Jammu: Chhattisgarh 270 for 4 in 90 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 116, Abhimanyu Chauhan 51) vs Jammu & Kashmir. (No play on second day). At Dehradun: Uttarkhand 109 all out in 42 overs (Tinu Kundu 3/49) vs Haryana 50 for 5 in 21 overs (Agrim Tiwari 4/10). (No play on second day).

At Agartala: Tripura 121 all out in 38 overs (M B Murasingh 24; Manoj Ingale 6/34) and 166 for 3 in 53 overs (Pallab Das 70 batting, Milind Kumar 46 batting) vs Maharashtra 208 all out in 64.2 overs (Vishant More 78 not out, Ankit Bawane 62, SM Gugale 34, VV More 30 batting; Mura Singh 3/246, AS Sarkar 3/59). At Delhi: Services 279 all out in 83.1 overs (Raushan Raj 79, Mohit Ahlawat 69, Pulkit Narang 38, Rajat Paliwal 38; Rahul Shukla 7/106) vs Jharkhand 145 for 9 in 50 overs (Sumit Kumar 30 batting, Md Nazim 28; Diwesh Pathania 3/44, Raushan Raj 3/39).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xi says China battling 'demon' as death toll due to virus outbreak rises to 106

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called the coronavirus a demon which should be brought under control as he met the World Health Organisation chief who assured all necessary help to contain the virus outbreak that has killed 106 peop...

BRIEF-White House Considers China Travel Restrictions - CNBC

Jan 28 Reuters - WHITE HOUSE CONSIDERS CHINA TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS - CNBC CITING SOURCES Source text httpscnb.cx36B9vMg...

IndiGo suspends stand-up comedian from flying for 6 months

IndiGo on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its planes from Mumbai to Lucknow. In light of the recent incide...

Wong Wing Ki Vincent, Beiwen Zhang guide Awadhe Warriors to maiden win

Former world No. 10 Wong Wing Ki Vincent continued his winning streak while Beiwen Zhang also dazzled as Awadhe Warriors defeated Mumbai Rockets for their maiden victory in the ongoing Premier Badminton League here on Tuesday. Vincent beat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020