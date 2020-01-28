Soccer-Ben Arfa joins Ronaldo's Real Valladolid

BARCELONA - Winger Hatem Ben Arfa has joined Real Valladolid on a six-month deal to help them in their relegation battle, the Spanish club said on Tuesday. The former Newcastle United and Paris St Germain player has been a free agent since leaving French team Stade Rennais last summer.

Ben Arfa, 32, should bring creativity to add to Valladolid's organised defensive set-up. The side owned by Brazilian great Ronaldo sit 16th in La Liga, five points above the relegation zone after 21 games.

