Rudrankksh Patil wins men's 10m air rifle trials

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:45 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:45 IST
Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil of Maharashtra continued his good form in the rifle/pistol national shooting trials, winning the men's 10m air rifle competition in the second trial here on Tuesday. In the process, he reversed the result of T1 (first trial) held last week when Indian Navy's Kiran Ankush Jadhav won.

Rudrankksh shot 252.4 in the eight-man final to put it over Kiran who shot 250.6 to finish second this time around. Rudrankksh also surpassed the finals' world record score on the way to winning the Youth trials with a score of 253.4. And so did the junior winner Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of Madhya Pradesh, shooting a 253.0 in the junior T2 final.

Both the scores were higher than the current 252.8 being held by China's Haonan Yu. Kiran Jadhav had also surpassed the world record score while winning the men's T1 trial. He too had shot 253.4.

