Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Zimbabwe restrict Sri Lanka to edge ahead in second test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:53 IST
Cricket-Zimbabwe restrict Sri Lanka to edge ahead in second test

Donald Tiripano and Sikandar Raza took a wicket each as Zimbabwe reduced Sri Lanka to 122 for two in their first innings before bad light brought a premature end to the second day of the final test at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday. Zimbabwe had posted 406 all out in their first innings and lead by 284 runs on a wicket that is offering little encouragement to the seamers, but providing turn for the spin bowlers, which is likely to be the key factor in the remainder of the test.

Kusal Mendis (19 not out) and Angelo Mathews (four not out), who crafted an unbeaten double ton in the first test, will resume on the third morning with Zimbabwe the happier of the two camps. The home side claimed the wickets of both Sri Lanka openers with their scores on 44. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne was trapped leg before wicket by off-spinner Raza before Oshada Fernando edged seamer Tiripano to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva.

Sean Williams top-scored in the Zimbabwe first innings on Monday with a superb 107 from 137 balls. With the hosts resuming day two on 352 for six, Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya put a poor first day behind him as he claimed three of the final four wickets for figures of 4-182.

Zimbabwe will feel well ahead in the game if they can pick up key wickets in the first session on Wednesday, having made it into the final hour on the fifth day of the first test at the same venue earlier this month, only to lose by 10 wickets. It was their return to the international arena having been briefly suspended by the International Cricket Council last year because of government interference. (Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zverev sweeps past Wawrinka to make first Grand Slam semi

Melbourne, Jan 29 AFP German young gun Alexander Zverev stormed into his first Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, rallying from a set down to shatter the dreams of veteran Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open. The seventh seed was thumped ...

Centre must expel Anurag Thakur for his comments, says BSP national spokesperson

Hitting out at Union minister Anurag Thakur for his alleged Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko statement at an election rally in Delhi, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria demanded action against Thakur by ...

Russia screening all Russian tourists returning from China - watchdog

Russia has begun screening all Russian tourists returning from China to catch any potential cases of coronavirus, Russias consumer safety watchdog said on Wednesday.The watchdog began conducting the medical checks on Tuesday, it said. Russi...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Zverev breaks Grand Slam semis barrier with win over Wawrinka

German seventh seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to beat former champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the Australian Open on Wednesday to reach his first career Grand Slam semi-final. Zverev was once considered one of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020