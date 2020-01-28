Left Menu
Development News Edition

Browns officially name Berry as general manager

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:33 IST
Browns officially name Berry as general manager
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Cleveland Browns officially named Andrew Berry as general manager on Tuesday. At 32, he is the youngest known GM in NFL history.

"I'm honored and blessed to lead the Football Operations of the Cleveland Browns," Berry said in a statement released by the team. "I'm appreciative of the Haslam family for entrusting me to be a steward of a franchise that is so rich in tradition and history. "... I am excited to partner with Kevin Stefanski -- a coach I know our city will embrace because of his leadership skills, work ethic, humility and character -- to work tirelessly and with immediate urgency toward building a winning organization that will make the people of Cleveland proud."

The Browns parted ways with former general manager John Dorsey on Dec. 31. Cleveland hired Stefanski earlier this month to replace Freddie Kitchens, who was let go after a 6-10 campaign. Berry worked for three seasons as the Browns' vice president of player personnel from 2016-18 and spent last season as the Philadelphia Eagles' vice president of football operations.

"We are thrilled Andrew will lead our football operations," owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "We have always been profoundly impressed with him as a consummate professional who has meticulously studied his craft every place he has worked and is extremely dedicated to utilizing every resource to improve an organization and to enhance his own knowledge. He will be a tremendous partner with Kevin as he embraces the critical nature of his relationship with the head coach. We know he can't wait to get to work." Berry played college football at Harvard and was an All-Ivy League cornerback in three of his four seasons with the Crimson.

He was one of the three known candidates to interview for the job, along with Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton and New England Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort. Paton pulled out of the running last week.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zverev renews pledge to donate $2.8 mn winner's cheque to bushfire relief

Melbourne, Jan 29 AFP Alexander Zverev renewed a pledge Wednesday to donate the USD 2.83 million Australian Open winners cheque to bushfire relief if he lifts the title, after sweeping into the semi-finals. The generous 22-year-old German h...

Nine under watch in Maha for suspected coronavirus infection

A 49-year-old resident of Mumbai has become the ninth person in Maharashtra to be kept under observation for possible exposure to novel Coronavirus, a health official said here on Wednesday. The man had returned on January 21 from Wuhan, b...

UPDATE 1-UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....

Chinese students return to virus quarantine in Singapore

Students in Singapore have been hurriedly clearing out dormitory rooms to be used as quarantine facilities for their peers as the city-state ramps up precautionary measures against the fast-spreading coronavirus.The city-state said this wee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020