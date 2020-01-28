Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lyon women's striker Hegerberg sidelined with knee ligament injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:33 IST
Soccer-Lyon women's striker Hegerberg sidelined with knee ligament injury

Olympique Lyonnais striker Ada Hegerberg faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament, the French women's club confirmed on Tuesday. Hegerberg, the 2018 women's Ballon d'Or winner, suffered the injury in her right knee during training.

"This is a setback for me, but I'm going to work through this with all my heart and my energy," the 24-year-old, who has won the Women's Champions League four times in a row with Lyon, wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/AdaStolsmo/status/1222157255103205381. "The best is yet to come. You'll see me soon!"

Hegerberg is the highest scorer in Champions League history and has found the net nine times in the competition this season. The Norwegian forward is expected to miss at least the rest of the current campaign, with Lyon saying they will not know a date of return until after her operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zverev renews pledge to donate $2.8 mn winner's cheque to bushfire relief

Melbourne, Jan 29 AFP Alexander Zverev renewed a pledge Wednesday to donate the USD 2.83 million Australian Open winners cheque to bushfire relief if he lifts the title, after sweeping into the semi-finals. The generous 22-year-old German h...

Nine under watch in Maha for suspected coronavirus infection

A 49-year-old resident of Mumbai has become the ninth person in Maharashtra to be kept under observation for possible exposure to novel Coronavirus, a health official said here on Wednesday. The man had returned on January 21 from Wuhan, b...

UPDATE 1-UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....

Chinese students return to virus quarantine in Singapore

Students in Singapore have been hurriedly clearing out dormitory rooms to be used as quarantine facilities for their peers as the city-state ramps up precautionary measures against the fast-spreading coronavirus.The city-state said this wee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020