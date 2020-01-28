Left Menu
Reports: Iverson victim of $500,000 jewelry theft

  28-01-2020
About $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to Hall of Fame member Allen Iverson was stolen from a Philadelphia hotel, according to multiple reports. The alleged theft occurred Monday morning at the Sofitel Hotel in the city, reports indicated. The jewelry reportedly was in a backpack belonging to Iverson.

Philadelphia police released a surveillance video of the suspect, who was described as a slim, 6-foot man about 20 years old. Iverson, 44, played 14 seasons in the NBA, most of them with the Philadelphia 76ers. He also played with the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.

A former NBA Most Valuable Player and an 11-time All-Star, Iverson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. --Field Level Media

