Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Teenager Gauff to join Serena on U.S. Fed Cup team

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 23:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 23:36 IST
Tennis-Teenager Gauff to join Serena on U.S. Fed Cup team

Serena Williams will be joined by teenage sensation Coco Gauff as part of the U.S. team that will face Latvia in a Fed Cup qualifier next month, the United States Tennis Association said on Tuesday. The USTA announced two weeks ago that Williams would return Fed Cup action for the Feb. 7-8 tie in Everett, Washington and now rounded out the team with Gauff, Sofia Kenin, Alison Riske and Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Gauff, 15, made her splash debut on tour in 2019 and is set to rise into the top 50 of the rankings after her recent run at the Australian Open where she beat defending champion Naomi Osaka before falling to Kenin in the fourth round. Kenin, who enjoyed a breakout year in 2019 during which she won three WTA titles, reached her first Grand Slam semi-final this week in Melbourne where she will face Australian world number one Ash Barty.

Riske reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year while Mattek-Sands is a five-time doubles and four-time mixed doubles Grand Slam champion. Williams last played Fed Cup in February 2018, which also marked her competitive return to tennis following the birth of her daughter.

The winner of the tie versus Latvia advances to the 2020 Fed Cup Finals from April 14-19 in Budapest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....

Zverev renews pledge to donate $2.8 mn winner's cheque to bushfire relief

Melbourne, Jan 29 AFP Alexander Zverev renewed a pledge Wednesday to donate the USD 2.83 million Australian Open winners cheque to bushfire relief if he lifts the title, after sweeping into the semi-finals. The generous 22-year-old German h...

Nine under watch in Maha for suspected coronavirus infection

A 49-year-old resident of Mumbai has become the ninth person in Maharashtra to be kept under observation for possible exposure to novel Coronavirus, a health official said here on Wednesday. The man had returned on January 21 from Wuhan, b...

UPDATE 1-UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020