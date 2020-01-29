Soccer-Athletic scrape into Copa quarters after Tenerife thriller

Athletic Bilbao beat second-tier Tenerife 4-2 on penalties to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding a humiliating defeat after a 3-3 away draw in which both sides finished with 10 men. La Liga side Athletic's goalkeeper Iago Herrerin was sent off in the second minute for fouling Shaquell Moore and the hosts took the lead when Joselu slotted home from the penalty spot six minutes later.

Inaki Williams hit back for the Basques but Joselu netted again after 21 minutes. Athletic striker Williams scored his second early in the second half to level the tie and Tenerife's Carlos Ruiz was sent off early in extra time to leave both teams a man short.

Daniel Gomez put Tenerife ahead once more in stoppage time at the end of the first half of extra time with another penalty but Yuri Berchiche drilled home from distance with two minutes remaining. Tenerife's Joselu went from hero to villain in the shootout when Jokin Ezkieta brilliantly kept out his penalty but Inigo Martinez's effort was saved by Adrian Ortola.

Moore struck the bar with the next penalty and Asier Villalibre converted Athletic's fifth to send his team through. Real Madrid travel to Real Zaragoza on Wednesday and Barcelona host Leganes in other last-16 ties.

