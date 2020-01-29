Soccer-Manchester United chief Woodward's house attacked with flares

Manchester United have condemned an attack on the home of the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward by a group of hooded individuals appearing to throw red flares over the gate. A video posted on social media showed the group gathered outside the house in Cheshire chanting threats towards Woodward, who is married with two children.

British media reported that neither the 48-year-old Woodward nor his family was present at the property. United are fifth in the Premier League, 33 points adrift of leaders and arch-rivals Liverpool - and Woodward has been the target of blame from the fans for the club's recent struggles.

United said in a statement carried by multiple British media outlets: "Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees. "We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack."

"Anybody found guilty of a criminal offense, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club and may face prosecution. Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. "There is simply no excuse for this."

