Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Manchester United chief Woodward's house attacked with flares

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 05:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 05:32 IST
Soccer-Manchester United chief Woodward's house attacked with flares

Manchester United have condemned an attack on the home of the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward by a group of hooded individuals appearing to throw red flares over the gate. A video posted on social media showed the group gathered outside the house in Cheshire chanting threats towards Woodward, who is married with two children.

British media reported that neither the 48-year-old Woodward nor his family was present at the property. United are fifth in the Premier League, 33 points adrift of leaders and arch-rivals Liverpool - and Woodward has been the target of blame from the fans for the club's recent struggles.

United said in a statement carried by multiple British media outlets: "Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees. "We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack."

"Anybody found guilty of a criminal offense, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club and may face prosecution. Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. "There is simply no excuse for this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chronology of events in Nirbhaya case

Following is the chronology of events in the Nirbhaya case -- the sensational gang rape-and-murder of a 23-year-old girl on December 16, 2012 -- in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed plea of one of the four death row convicts ch...

8 killed, 34 injured in Odisha bus accident

At least eight people, including two women, died and 34 others were injured after a bus overturned and rolled down a hilly road in Odishas Ganjam district in the early hours of Wednesday. The private bus, which was on its way to Berhampur ...

Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in presence of partys national general secretary Arun Singh. The BJP welcomed Saina, 29, with a beautiful flower bouquet and its trademark yellow coloured scarf...

Kobe tributes include Brazilian Sixers guard's big game

Miami, Jan 29 AFP Kobe Bryants hometown NBA club, the Philadelphia 76ers, paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend Tuesday while heartbroken players tried to cope with the five-time NBA champions death. Bryant died Sunday at age 41 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020