Mets ink minor league deal with INF Nunez

The New York Mets and veteran infielder Eduardo Nunez agreed to a minor league contract Tuesday, and the former All-Star will report to the team's major league spring training. Nunez, 32, has a career .276 average with a .310 on-base percentage, a .404 slugging percentage, 58 home runs and 309 RBIs in 10 major league seasons with four teams, most recently the Boston Red Sox (2017-19). Nunez made the All-Star team in 2016 as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

He was part of the Red Sox's 2018 World Series champion team. Nunez brings versatility all over the infield, having played at least 160 games at third base, second base and shortstop.

