Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wales sweating on injured Dee ahead of Six Nations opener

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 10:16 IST
Rugby-Wales sweating on injured Dee ahead of Six Nations opener

Wales hooker Elliot Dee has played a limited role in the build-up to Saturday's Six Nations opener against Italy due to a rib injury, backs coach Stephen Jones said. The 25-year-old Dee suffered the problem playing for club side Dragons in their 47-5 European Challenge Cup victory over Russian outfit Enisei-STM on Jan. 17.

Dee did not miss a test last year, helping Wales win a Grand Slam and reach the World Cup semi-finals, but coach Wayne Pivac could be forced to rely only on Ken Owens and Ryan Elias in the early part of this year's Six Nations campaign. "Elliot has not taken much part in training at the moment," Jones told British media. "Fingers crossed he can make a speedy recovery."

Centre Owen Watkin has resumed full training following a knee injury sustained while representing Ospreys last month. "This morning, he trained with us so he is doing well and it is great to have someone like Owen in the midfield," said Jones.

Pivac is set to announce his team on Thursday for the clash at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Badrinath to reopen for devotees on April 30

The sacred portals of Badrinath, the famous Himalayan temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be reopened for devotees in the wee hours of April 30. The gates of the temple will be ceremoniously opened amid chanting of Vedic hymns at 4.30 am ...

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspires her with his hard work for the country. Joining the party at a ceremony at its headquarters here, Nehwal said the...

Britain must accept EU standards if it wants to maintain free market access - Germany's Maas

Britain will have to compromise on issues such as consumer rights and environment protection if it wants to maintain free access to the European Unions single market, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday. By the end of the y...

Russia says it is working on virus vaccine together with China

Russia and China are working jointly to develop a coronavirus vaccine and Beijing has handed over the genome of the virus to Moscow, the Russian consulate in Chinas Guangzhou said on Wednesday.Russian and Chinese experts have begun developi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020