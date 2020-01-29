Brewers' Urias has wrist surgery, Opening Day in doubt

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias had surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist on Tuesday, and he could miss the start of the regular season. Urias, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres in November, posted about the operation on Instagram, vowing to be back soon. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns told reporters that Urias will miss about eight weeks.

"If you do the math, I'd say it's fair to say he is questionable for Opening Day," Stearns said. "I think he could get there, or it could be shortly after Opening Day. "We do not see this as something that materially impacts his season. This is an injury that's fairly common with position players, and the recovery rate is very high here. Obviously, unfortunate that Luis has to go through this, but not a long-term impactful injury."

Manager Craig Counsell said at the winter meetings that Urias would have a shot to beat out returning shortstop Orlando Arcia for the starting job. Urias, a 22-year-old from Mexico, was hurt while playing this winter for Obregon in the Mexican Pacific Winter League, where he batted .288 in 30 games.

In 71 games with the Padres in 2019, he hit .223 with four home runs and 24 RBIs, striking out 56 times in 215 at-bats. The Brewers acquired Urias, starting pitcher Eric Lauer and a player to be determined from the San Diego Padres in November in exchange for starting pitcher Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham.

