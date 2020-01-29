Left Menu
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 29-01-2020 10:29 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 10:29 IST
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Office Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The ace thrower managed to record a throw of 87.86m at the Athletics Central North East meeting in South Africa.

With this throw, he crossed the benchmark of 85m. "India's ace javelin thrower @Neeraj_chopra1 has qualified for #Tokyo2020. Neeraj threw 87.86m at the ACNW League Meet in South Africa and qualified for #Tokyo2020 after crossing benchmark of 85m. @KirenRijiju congratulates him on the qualification," Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's office tweeted.

The thrower also uploaded a video of his feat and captioned the post as: "87.86 mtr. Feeling super awesome to be back in the competition mode. Thank you, everyone, for your good wishes and supporting me always". Chopra was bogged down by an elbow injury, and this event is the thrower's first competitive event after full recovery.

The elbow injury had forced Neeraj to miss competitive action for the bulk of 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympics with 87.86m throw on comeback

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.86m at the ACNE League meeting here, making an impressive return to the circuit after recovering from an elbow injury. The 22-year-old Indian, who mi...

