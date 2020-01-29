Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL is top T20 league in the world, regret not to have played after 1st edition: Tanvir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 16:40 IST
IPL is top T20 league in the world, regret not to have played after 1st edition: Tanvir

Discarded Pakistan left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir has said that he regrets not to have got the opportunity to play in the IPL after its opening season, a tournament which he rates as the "top T20 league" in the world. "Yes as a professional cricketer there is regret that myself and other Pakistani players can't appear in the IPL. It is realistically the top T20 league in the world and which player would not like to play in it," Tanvir said.

The 35-year old was the best bowler of the inaugural IPL, leading Rajasthan Royals to a title triumph but since then no Pakistani player has featured in the IPL due to strained political and diplomatic relations between the two countries. Tanvir said he had learnt a lot as a youngster playing in the first IPL with Shane Warne as his captain.

"I learnt a lot not only on the field but after sharing the dressing room with some very senior players. Warne was a great motivator and shrewd captain and used me beautifully in that IPL," Tanvir told Gports on the GTV News channel. Tanvir, who last played for Pakistan in April, 2017 in the West Indies in a T20 International, has been a regular in T20 leagues around the world and is considered as a specialist bowler.

"In the last one year I have intentionally cut down on my T20 league appearances because I now want to play more for Pakistan and that is why I have concentrated on playing in domestic cricket in all formats," he said. "I have not given up hope of getting a recall to the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup and World T20 this year. Then we also have another World T20 next year in India. "The fact that the selectors have recalled Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik for the series against Bangladesh has given me lot of hope. It means seniors are still in contention."

Tanvir said he was a bit disappointed at being ignored by the selectors after topping the national T20 championship bowling chart few months back. "But it is part and parcel of any professional cricketer's life. I will now give my best in the coming Pakistan Super League. It is good that the chief selector has said that performances in the PSL will be taken into consideration for the coming series," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia offers work permits to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants

Colombia will allow hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants to legalize their presence in the country through work permits meant to bring them into the legal economy, the government said on Wednesday. Colombia is the principal destinat...

UPDATE 2-Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, turned away from Trump impeachment trial

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trumps political rivals, traveled to Washington to press the Senate to allow him to testify in Trumps impeachment trial, only ...

With history in hand, Lowry, Raptors look to extend streak

The Toronto Raptors will be trying to extend their season-best eight-game winning streak Thursday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Raptors are coming off a 130-114 home win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in which ...

UPDATE 7-As White House objects to Bolton book, senators pose queries in Trump impeachment trial

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton depicting Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, while members of the U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020