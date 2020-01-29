Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Belgian investigators raid Standard Liege and home of club president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 17:32 IST
Soccer-Belgian investigators raid Standard Liege and home of club president

Belgian investigators carried out raids at Standard Liege and the home of the soccer club's president on Wednesday as part of an inquiry into corruption in player transfers. The club, one of Belgium's leading teams, confirmed the raids in a short news release, saying they related to a broader investigation by a Brussels judge centred on a soccer agent arrested in Monaco last year.

The federal prosecutors office said two raids were carried out in the Liege area and that documents, computer files and mobile phones were seized. No one was arrested. Standard Liege said the club and its president, Bruno Venanzi, would cooperate with the investigation and hoped the situation would be clarified soon.

"Our club and Bruno Venanzi are calm because they are not charged as part of this investigation," it said. Monaco-based players agent Christophe Henrotay was arrested at the request of a Brussels judge in September. He has been involved in a number of international transfers and his clients have included Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and wingers Yannick Carrasco and Kevin Mirallas.

The Brussels judge has been looking into secretly paid commissions. The day after Henrotay's arrest, Anderlecht's former general manager Herman van Holsbeeck was also detained.

Brussels-based Anderlecht, Belgium's most successful soccer club, and the national football association were raided last April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Singapores Shiok Meats hopes to hook diners with lab-grown shrimpShiok Meats, a Singapore-based start-up whose name means very good in local slang, aims to become the first company in t...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Accuser Mimi Haleyi says Weinstein lunged at her in SoHo apartmentMimi Haleyi, one of the woman former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting, told a jury...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Im in an apocalypse American student trapped in coronavirus-hit Chinese cityFor almost a week, 21-year-old American-born college student Nicholas Schneider has been trying and failing to...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Former actress says Weinstein groped, propositioned herA costume designer and former actress told jurors in Harvey Weinsteins rape trial on Wednesday that the former producer grop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020