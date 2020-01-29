Soccer-Belgian investigators raid Standard Liege and home of club president

Belgian investigators carried out raids at Standard Liege and the home of the soccer club's president on Wednesday as part of an inquiry into corruption in player transfers. The club, one of Belgium's leading teams, confirmed the raids in a short news release, saying they related to a broader investigation by a Brussels judge centred on a soccer agent arrested in Monaco last year.

The federal prosecutors office said two raids were carried out in the Liege area and that documents, computer files and mobile phones were seized. No one was arrested. Standard Liege said the club and its president, Bruno Venanzi, would cooperate with the investigation and hoped the situation would be clarified soon.

"Our club and Bruno Venanzi are calm because they are not charged as part of this investigation," it said. Monaco-based players agent Christophe Henrotay was arrested at the request of a Brussels judge in September. He has been involved in a number of international transfers and his clients have included Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and wingers Yannick Carrasco and Kevin Mirallas.

The Brussels judge has been looking into secretly paid commissions. The day after Henrotay's arrest, Anderlecht's former general manager Herman van Holsbeeck was also detained.

Brussels-based Anderlecht, Belgium's most successful soccer club, and the national football association were raided last April.

