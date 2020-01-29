Odisha Police beat Bangalore United to open IWL account

Odisha Police opened their account in the ongoing Hero Indian Women's League, beating local favourites Bangalore United FC by a solitary goal here on Wednesday. Jasmani Samad's solitary strike in the 50th minute was enough for the Odisha outfit to garner their first win after they went down to Kenkre FC in their opening round fixture on January 25.

Bangalore United forward Paromita Sit got an early chance to open the scoring but her right-footed volley flew over the crossbar. Six minutes later, Odisha Police skipper Karishma Oram headed a chance wide off the post.

After the changeover, Odisha Police took just five minutes to break the deadlock through Jasmani Samad.

Just after the clock crossed the hour-mark, Karishma came very close to doubling the lead for Odisha but her free-kick form 30 yards ricocheted off the woodwork. Odisha Police will next face red-hot Gokulam Kerala on Saturday (February 1, 2020)

In another game, Sreebhumi FC rode on strikes from Poonam (25th minute) and Ritu Devi (62nd) to beat Bidesh XI Sporting Club 2-0.

