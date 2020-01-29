Sports News Roundup: Federer faces holder Djokovic; Nadal encounters tight Australian Open security and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

After the second great escape, Federer faces holder Djokovic

For his next trick, Swiss great Roger Federer will look to make holder and 'Big Three' rival Novak Djokovic disappear from the Australian Open on Thursday. Federer heads into the semi-final clash having performed another Houdini act in this year's tournament, saving seven match points to overcome American world number 100 Tennys Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 on Tuesday.

Thiem slays nemesis Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem ended six years of Grand Slam frustration against Rafa Nadal on Wednesday with a seismic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) upset that booked his maiden Australian Open semi-final and rocked the old guard of men's tennis. After pulling off a nerve-shredding win that quashed doubts about his prowess on hardcourts, the 26-year-old Austrian will face Alexander Zverev for a place in the final, a match-up scarcely imaginable at the start of the tournament.

NBA roundup: Middleton scores 51 as Giannis-less Bucks explode

Khris Middleton scored a career-high 51 points, Milwaukee recorded a franchise-record 88 first-half points, and the Bucks held off a second-half surge to beat the visiting Washington Wizards 151-131 on Tuesday. Despite playing without reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the contest to rest a sore right shoulder, Milwaukee burst to a season-best 42 first-quarter points.

Hall of Fame defensive end Doleman dies at 58 after cancer battle

Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, who ranks fifth on the NFL's all-time sack list, died of cancer Tuesday night at age 58. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the news in a statement. Doleman had been battling glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, for two years.

Top 25 roundup: No. 17 Auburn rallies, beats Ole Miss in two overtimes

Senior Anfernee McLemore tied a career-high with 19 points, including a big 3-pointer before fouling out in the first overtime, and guard Samir Doughty scored all 17 of his points after halftime as No. 17 Auburn survived Mississippi's upset bid for an 83-82 victory in two overtimes Tuesday night in Oxford, Miss. The Tigers (18-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) trailed the Rebels (10-10, 1-6) by double digits for much of the night. Auburn was down by 17 points at halftime, faced a 19-point deficit early in the second half and trailed by 10 in the last six minutes.

After Federer last year, Nadal encounters tight Australian Open security

World number one Rafa Nadal got a taste of the tight security at the Australian Open on Wednesday when he was stopped at a checkpoint by a diligent security official who demanded the winner of 19 Grand Slam titles show his accreditation. After explaining that he did not have his pass on him as he was training outside, Nadal was cleared to go through the barrier in the halls of Melbourne Park only when a second guard stepped in to familiarize his colleague with one of the sport's greatest players.

Tokyo 2020 unveils sustainable athletes village plaza

When the world's top athletes meet in Tokyo for the Olympics in July, they'll be spending some of their downtimes in a communal space built mostly out of reusable timber. Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday unveiled the athletes' village plaza, which was made from 40,000 pieces of timber donated by 63 Japanese municipal governments.

Federer fined $3,000 for swearing at Australian Open

Roger Federer was fined $3,000 for using an audible obscenity during his Australian Open quarter-final victory over American Tennys Sandgren, tournament organizers said on Wednesday. The Swiss were handed a code violation for swearing in the third set of Tuesday's match after the lineswoman reported Federer to Serbian chair umpire Marijana Veljovic.

Zverev breaks Grand Slam semis barrier with win over Wawrinka

German seventh seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to beat former champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the Australian Open on Wednesday to reach his first career Grand Slam semi-final. Zverev was once considered one of the leading 'Next Gen' contenders to break the Grand Slam hegemony of Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer who have shared the last 12 majors between them.

Super Bowl notebook: Spotlight on 49ers' Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers have ridden the running game to Super Bowl LIV, with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing just 27 passes in two games, but head coach Kyle Shanahan scoffs at the idea he's trying to hide his quarterback. "I think it's really funny that people say that," Shanahan told reporters Tuesday. "Did anyone notice how good we were running the ball? We weren't just running it to punt and try to win 3-0. ...

