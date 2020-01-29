UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man United agree deal to sign Fernandes from Sporting

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Sporting confirmed United will pay an initial fee of 55 million euros ($61 million), although the overall cost of the deal could increase with performance-related add-ons worth 25 million euros. United said the 25-year-old Fernandes's move is subject to a medical and agreement of personal terms.

Fernandes will become United's first signing of the January transfer window as they look to reinforce their midfield in the absence of injured Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. They had been linked with Fernandes over the last six months but had reportedly refused to meet Sporting's demand of 80 million euros up front.

Sporting will now receive the full amount only if a series of conditions are met - including United's qualification for the Champions League. Fernandes arrived at Sporting from Sampdoria in 2017, and soon became influential at the heart of the midfield as he scored 64 goals in 137 games across all competitions.

He has been capped 19 times by Portugal and was part of the squad that won the inaugural Nations League last year. ($1 = 0.9014 euros)

