Sabres goalie Ullmark (leg) to miss 3-4 weeks

Buffalo Sabres starting goaltender Linus Ullmark will miss three to four weeks with a right leg injury. Ullmark was helped off the ice by teammates midway through the third period of Tuesday night's 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. The 26-year-old slipped and fell with his right leg bent under his body.

Ullmark stopped 30 of 33 shots against the Senators before leaving the game. He is 16-14-3 overall this season with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Carter Hutton likely will assume the starting role. The 34-year-old is 6-7-4 with a 3.31 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 2019-20. The Sabres also promoted netminder Jonas Johansson from AHL Rochester.

Buffalo hosts the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night. --Field Level Media

