NFL returning to Mexico in 2020, '21

The NFL will return to Mexico City for games in 2020 and 2021, commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed at his Super Bowl LIV press conference Wednesday. The opponents, date and time for the 2020 contest at Estadio Azteca will be determined in conjunction with the release of the NFL schedule this spring.

"The continued success and growth of the NFL's Mexico initiative is further testament to the league's commitment to growing the game beyond the borders of the United States," the league said in a news release. The NFL played regular-season games in Mexico City in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The 2018 game was relocated to the U.S. due to poor field conditions.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 in Week 11 last season before a crowd of 76,252. Earlier this week, the NFL refuted published reports that the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins would meet in the Mexican capital in 2020.

--Field Level Media

