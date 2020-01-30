Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Athletics-Russian federation at risk of expulsion over doping offences

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 01:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 01:06 IST
UPDATE 3-Athletics-Russian federation at risk of expulsion over doping offences
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Athletics Integrity Unit Board on Wednesday called for the expulsion of Russia's suspended athletics federation (RUSAF) after what it described as a "total lack of contrition" in its response to a long list of anti-doping violations.

The AIU's recommendation, made to the council of World Athletics, comes after it assessed the explanations provided by the federation regarding its leadership's involvement in serious breaches of anti-doping rules. Russia's athletics federation was initially suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping in the sport and had since been trudging toward reinstatement.

But in November last year, World Athletics, the global governing body of athletics formerly known as the IAAF, halted Russia's reinstatement process and raised the prospect of expelling the federation altogether over doping violations by its president and several of its representatives. The AIU, the independent unit set up by the sport's governing body in 2017 to manage integrity issues, had provisionally suspended Dmitry Shlyakhtin, the Russian federation's president, and six other people for having provided forged documents to justify a whereabouts violation by high jumper Danil Lysenko.

In a strong statement on Wednesday, the AIU said the federation had not put "forward any material or evidence that it contends answers the AIU's case against it", despite having been granted three extensions to provide its explanations. It said the federation had instead denied its involvement and blamed others.

"The AIU Board finds it regrettable that, in the face of clear and compelling evidence, RUSAF has chosen not to admit to the acts and omissions of the employees, directors and representatives..." the AIU said in a statement. "A responsible member federation in the circumstances would have admitted the charges and shown contrition for its conduct, but RUSAF has chosen to do neither."

The AIU recommended that World Athletics expel and fine the federation as part of "severest possible consequences" if its the anti-doping breaches are upheld. "EXTREMELY SERIOUS"

Following the AIU's recommendations on Wednesday, World Athletics said the charges brought against the Russian athletics federation were "extremely serious" and that it would review them in the coming days. It also suggested that Russia could possibly avoid expulsion if its officials came clean and admitted their involvement in the scandal.

World Athletics said it would start by sending a letter to the federation's acting president and Oleg Matytsin, Russia's next sports minister, to lay out the country's options before the dispute gets to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). It said that if federation officials admit the AIU charges, the World Athletics council will decide on the sanctions to impose against the federation, but these would not include expulsion at that stage.

It will also decide on a new process to clear Russians to compete internationally, World Athletics said. The AIU last year halted the process used since 2016 to clear some Russian track and field athletes to compete internationally as neutrals, including three-times world high jump champion Maria Lasitskene. It said on Wednesday that the process would remain suspended until the charges against the federation were determined.

This means that Russia's top track and field athletes are likely to miss the 2020 winter season, that will not include the world indoor championships. The event, which had been scheduled to take place in March in Nanjing, China, has been postponed to 2021 over fears related to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. But if Russia's federation officials continue to deny involvement, World Athletics said it will "put all necessary resource into presenting the charges to the CAS".

Russia's athletics federation had no immediate comment. In a jab at the federation, world champion pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova tagged it in an Instagram story and wrote "good job", accompanied by three flexed biceps emojis.

Russia is also in the process of appealing a four-year ban from competing under its flag at major international sporting events, including this year's Tokyo Olympics, after WADA found Moscow had provided it with doctored laboratory data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Efforts being made to develop tier-II & III cities in Karnataka

Efforts are being made to develop tier-II and tier-III cities in Karnataka, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said. Speaking at Invest Karnataka Road Show here on Wednesday night, he said it was time to seek investment ...

TMC endorses AAP in Delhi polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O Brien on Thursday uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but...

UPDATE 2-S. Korea's Moon urges calm amid protests over virus quarantine sites

President Moon Jae-in urged South Koreans not to give in to fear on Thursday, as the government prepared to evacuate the first of about 700 citizens from the epicentre of a new coronavirus epidemic in Chinas central city of Wuhan. The first...

Yogi Adityanath takes a holy dip at Sangam on Basant Panchami

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took a holy-dip here at Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati -- on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, BJP state president Swatantra De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020