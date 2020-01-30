Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Your tweet here: Super Bowl confetti to contain fans' social media posts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 04:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 03:55 IST
NFL-Your tweet here: Super Bowl confetti to contain fans' social media posts
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

As an avid social media user can attest, getting your favorite pro athlete or celebrity to notice you on Twitter can be a tricky proposition.

But a few dozen lucky football fans will get an assist from Twitter this Super Bowl Sunday, with the social media platform planning to print fans' tweets onto the confetti that will rain down on the winning team. Twitter is currently compiling enthusiastic tweets in support of the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs and individual players, with plans to customize the traditional celebratory confetti with more than 100 unique messages.

Fans who use the hashtag #NFLTwitter will be eligible to have their tweets included, with the social media platform planning to pull tweets in real-time, even during the Super Bowl. Twitter said football fans were "the most energetic we've seen" on the platform this season, prompting the plan to rain the tweets onto the field after the game wraps.

"Being able to amplify the voices that make up this community in a never-been-done-before type of way in partnership with the NFL is truly the best way to end an epic season," said Christine Wixted, sports partner manager at Twitter. Legions of loyal fans of the Niners and the Chiefs were posting tweets cheering on their teams on Wednesday, hoping they will be among those printed and dropped on Hard Rock Stadium Sunday night.

"If you're reading this tweet on a piece of confetti, then THE 49ERS HAVE WON THE SUPER BOWL!!!!! #NFLTWITTER" wrote @49erHodge. "Your dream coming true is OUR dream coming true #ChiefsKindgom #NFLTwitter," @sportstalkevan tweeted.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl 54 in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC endorses AAP in Delhi polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O Brien on Thursday uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but...

BACKSTORY-Inside the destroyed Fukushima plant: radiation, risk and reporting

Reuters was recently given exclusive access to Japans Fukushima nuclear plant, where three reactors melted down in 2011 after a powerful earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the seaside facility. It was my fourth visit to the plant since the ...

UPDATE 2-S. Korea's Moon urges calm amid protests over virus quarantine sites

President Moon Jae-in urged South Koreans not to give in to fear on Thursday, as the government prepared to evacuate the first of about 700 citizens from the epicenter of a new coronavirus epidemic in Chinas central city of Wuhan. The first...

Led by Stamkos, Lightning rally to defeat Kings

Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Erik Cernak delivered the go-ahead score early in the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 4-2 road victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Tyler John...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020