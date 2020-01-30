Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anthony wants to finish career with Trail Blazers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 05:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 04:35 IST
Anthony wants to finish career with Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony is enjoying his time in Portland so much that he says he wants to finish his career with the Trail Blazers. Anthony was out of the NBA for more than a year before Portland signed him in November. Now he is thinking about returning after his one-year deal expires after the season.

"I would love to stay," Anthony told the Portland Tribune. "I feel like this is the place for me to end my career. It could have happened earlier, but it didn't. Now, where I'm at in my life and my career -- this is where I want to retire." The 35-year-old Anthony is averaging 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in 32 games (all starts) since joining Portland.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, also has comfortably fit in with star guard Damian Lillard and sidekick CJ McCollum as the team's third scoring option. There were concerns on whether Anthony was a good choice for the Trail Blazers when he was signed by the club.

Anthony and the Houston Rockets parted ways after just 10 games of the 2018-19 season and no other team took a chance on him. But Portland did when it needed another forward and there have been no issues with the Trail Blazers.

"'Melo' has been terrific," Portland coach Terry Stotts told reporters. "Everybody is impressed with who he is as a person, with how he has come in and fit in both on and off the court. It has been a pleasure to have him." A big sign that the Trail Blazers were liking what they were receiving from Anthony came in early December when the organization guaranteed his one-year, $2.16 million deal.

And Anthony wants the relationship to continue past this season. "I like the group a lot. When I came in, it was like a welcome-home party. I come in and it's, 'Thank you for coming' from everybody," Anthony said.

"The coaches have been phenomenal with me. We talk almost every day about things I could do to help out with the team and with the young players -- things I need to be doing. I've been on board with everyone and everything from Day One." Anthony also has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder. He ranks 18th in NBA history with 26,067 career points.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BACKSTORY-Inside the destroyed Fukushima plant: radiation, risk and reporting

Reuters was recently given exclusive access to Japans Fukushima nuclear plant, where three reactors melted down in 2011 after a powerful earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the seaside facility. It was my fourth visit to the plant since the ...

TMC endorses AAP in Delhi polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O Brien on Thursday uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but...

UPDATE 2-S. Korea's Moon urges calm amid protests over virus quarantine sites

President Moon Jae-in urged South Koreans not to give in to fear on Thursday, as the government prepared to evacuate the first of about 700 citizens from the epicenter of a new coronavirus epidemic in Chinas central city of Wuhan. The first...

Led by Stamkos, Lightning rally to defeat Kings

Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Erik Cernak delivered the go-ahead score early in the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 4-2 road victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Tyler John...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020