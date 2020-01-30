Anthony wants to finish career with Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony is enjoying his time in Portland so much that he says he wants to finish his career with the Trail Blazers. Anthony was out of the NBA for more than a year before Portland signed him in November. Now he is thinking about returning after his one-year deal expires after the season.

"I would love to stay," Anthony told the Portland Tribune. "I feel like this is the place for me to end my career. It could have happened earlier, but it didn't. Now, where I'm at in my life and my career -- this is where I want to retire." The 35-year-old Anthony is averaging 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in 32 games (all starts) since joining Portland.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, also has comfortably fit in with star guard Damian Lillard and sidekick CJ McCollum as the team's third scoring option. There were concerns on whether Anthony was a good choice for the Trail Blazers when he was signed by the club.

Anthony and the Houston Rockets parted ways after just 10 games of the 2018-19 season and no other team took a chance on him. But Portland did when it needed another forward and there have been no issues with the Trail Blazers.

"'Melo' has been terrific," Portland coach Terry Stotts told reporters. "Everybody is impressed with who he is as a person, with how he has come in and fit in both on and off the court. It has been a pleasure to have him." A big sign that the Trail Blazers were liking what they were receiving from Anthony came in early December when the organization guaranteed his one-year, $2.16 million deal.

And Anthony wants the relationship to continue past this season. "I like the group a lot. When I came in, it was like a welcome-home party. I come in and it's, 'Thank you for coming' from everybody," Anthony said.

"The coaches have been phenomenal with me. We talk almost every day about things I could do to help out with the team and with the young players -- things I need to be doing. I've been on board with everyone and everything from Day One." Anthony also has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder. He ranks 18th in NBA history with 26,067 career points.

--Field Level Media

