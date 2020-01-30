NADA suspends weightlifter Ramshad AR for 2 years

National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has suspended weightlifter Ramshad AR for two years after being found guilty of violating the anti-doping rule. Ramshad who has a silver medal to his credit in the National Weightlifting Championship was found guilty of inhaling a prohibited substance by the NADA.

The weightlifter was examined by the Doping Control Officer of NADA during the 71st Men's National Weightlifting Championship, and his sample analysis revealed the presence of prohibited substance namely - 2-Hydroxy-4-MethoxyTamoxifen (Metabolite of Tamoxifen), Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM) which are specified substances prohibited as per the WADA Prohibited List of 2019. The athlete then asked for B Sample analysis which also confirmed the finding of A Sample. The athlete in response to the second notice of charge accepted the provisional suspension after which an oral hearing was conducted on December 27, 2019, where the athlete denied the intentional use of the substance and explained to have undergone treatment for gynecomastia and used prescribed medication which contained a prohibited substance.

However, NADA as per article 2.1.1 of the Rules reminded the athlete that it was his personal duty to ensure no prohibited substance entered his body and found him guilty of anti-doping rule violation. The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel, therefore, rendered Ramshad A.R liable for ineligibility for a period of 2 years from his date of the provisional suspension. (ANI)

