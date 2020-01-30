Left Menu
Development News Edition

#SpiritofCricket: New Zealand U-19 team carries West Indies' player off field

Spirit of Cricket was once again at display during the U-19 World Cup match, as New Zealand players took the injured West Indies' batsman off the field.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Benoni
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 09:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 09:22 IST
#SpiritofCricket: New Zealand U-19 team carries West Indies' player off field
New Zealand players carrying Windies' batter off the field (Photo/ Cricket World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Spirit of Cricket was once again at display during the U-19 World Cup match, as New Zealand players took the injured West Indies' batsman off the field. New Zealand's Jesse Tashkoff and pacer Joseph Field made the heartwarming gesture during the quarter-final and they took the injured Windies batter, Kirk McKenzie, off the field.

The incident took place during the 48th over of the West Indies' innings. McKenzie was the final batsman to be dismissed. However, the batter found it difficult to walk off the field due to cramps. It was then that the New Zealand players decided to carry the player off the field. Cricket World Cup's official handle posted the video of the incident and captioned the post as, "An outstanding show of sportsmanship earlier today in the game between West Indies and New Zealand #U19CWC | #SpiritOfCricket | #FutureStars".

This act was hailed by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum and current Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham. "Authentic example," McCullum tweeted.

"Fantastic work lads! Great to see," Neesham tweeted. New Zealand managed to defeat West Indies in the quarter-final. In a thrilling encounter, Kiwis managed to win the match by two wickets.

Chasing 238, Kiwis won the match in the last over. At once stage, New Zealand was struggling after being reduced to 153/8. In the end, Joey Field (38*) and Kristian Clarke (46*) took the Kiwis over the line.

Now the side will face the winner of the quarter-final clash between South Africa and Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

How special are PLA special forces?

Special forces such as the American Green Berets long ago attained a kind of mythical status, and most militaries around the world now field proficient special forces. The same is true of the Peoples Liberation Army PLA, the worlds largest ...

SC refuses to interfere with order granting parole to Atul Rai for taking oath as MP

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order, which had granted two-day parole to BSP leader Atul Rai for taking oath as Member of Parliament in New Delhi. Rai, who had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls ...

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court says it will hear the plea seeking stay of scheduled Feb 1 executions later in the day

Nirbhaya case Delhi court says it will hear the plea seeking stay of scheduled Feb 1 executions later in the day....

USFDA cautions Aurobindo Pharma's oral solids formulation facility of regulatory action

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday reported that the US health regulator has cautioned that its oral solids formulation manufacturing facility may be subject to regulatory actions. The company stressed that it will work closely with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020