SpiritofCricket: New Zealand U-19 team carries West Indies' player off field

Spirit of Cricket was once again at display during the U-19 World Cup match, as New Zealand players took the injured West Indies' batsman off the field. New Zealand's Jesse Tashkoff and pacer Joseph Field made the heartwarming gesture during the quarter-final and they took the injured Windies batter, Kirk McKenzie, off the field.

The incident took place during the 48th over of the West Indies' innings. McKenzie was the final batsman to be dismissed. However, the batter found it difficult to walk off the field due to cramps. It was then that the New Zealand players decided to carry the player off the field. Cricket World Cup's official handle posted the video of the incident and captioned the post as, "An outstanding show of sportsmanship earlier today in the game between West Indies and New Zealand #U19CWC | #SpiritOfCricket | #FutureStars".

This act was hailed by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum and current Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham. "Authentic example," McCullum tweeted.

"Fantastic work lads! Great to see," Neesham tweeted. New Zealand managed to defeat West Indies in the quarter-final. In a thrilling encounter, Kiwis managed to win the match by two wickets.

Chasing 238, Kiwis won the match in the last over. At once stage, New Zealand was struggling after being reduced to 153/8. In the end, Joey Field (38*) and Kristian Clarke (46*) took the Kiwis over the line.

Now the side will face the winner of the quarter-final clash between South Africa and Bangladesh. (ANI)

