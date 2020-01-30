Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maple Leafs top Stars as Nylander scores in 5th straight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 09:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 09:39 IST
Maple Leafs top Stars as Nylander scores in 5th straight
Image Credit: Twitter (@MapleLeafs)

William Nylander scored a goal in his fifth consecutive contest as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs skated to a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Auston Matthews and defenseman Tyson Barrie each collected a goal and an assist and Zach Hyman and Andreas Johnsson also tallied for the Maple Leafs, who set a franchise record by scoring at least four goals in eight straight road games.

Toronto's Mitch Marner set up two goals to boost his team-leading assist total to 37 and Frederik Andersen finished with 31 saves. Alexander Radulov scored two goals, Denis Gurianov also tallied and Ben Bishop turned aside 29 shots for the Stars.

Marner set up Matthews' team-leading 36th goal to open the scoring in the first period before his backhanded feed from along the right-wing boards found Hyman to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead early in the second. Hyman's goal was his 14th of the season and fourth in six games. Toronto took advantage of defenseman Jamie Oleksiak's turnover as Barrie unleashed a blast from just above the right circle that beat Bishop to net the Maple Leafs a 3-1 advantage with 8:02 remaining in the second period.

Radulov converted Radek Faksa's centering feed to halve the deficit with 58 seconds remaining in the second period, but Nylander cleaned up a rebound to regain Toronto's two-goal edge at 3:28 of the third. The goal was Nylander's career-high 24th of the season. Radulov deflected defenseman Miro Heiskanen's shot past Andersen to cut the Maple Leafs' lead to 4-3 less than three minutes later. The Stars pressed for the equalizer before Johnsson's empty-net goal sealed the win.

Marner wired a pass across his body to an unmarked Matthews, who beat Bishop from in close to open the scoring at 12:18 of the first period. Gurianov forged a tie more than five minutes later, reeling in a pass from defenseman John Klingberg at center ice and turning on the jets before beating Andersen for his 13th goal of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

How special are PLA special forces?

Special forces such as the American Green Berets long ago attained a kind of mythical status, and most militaries around the world now field proficient special forces. The same is true of the Peoples Liberation Army PLA, the worlds largest ...

SC refuses to interfere with order granting parole to Atul Rai for taking oath as MP

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order, which had granted two-day parole to BSP leader Atul Rai for taking oath as Member of Parliament in New Delhi. Rai, who had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls ...

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court says it will hear the plea seeking stay of scheduled Feb 1 executions later in the day

Nirbhaya case Delhi court says it will hear the plea seeking stay of scheduled Feb 1 executions later in the day....

USFDA cautions Aurobindo Pharma's oral solids formulation facility of regulatory action

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday reported that the US health regulator has cautioned that its oral solids formulation manufacturing facility may be subject to regulatory actions. The company stressed that it will work closely with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020