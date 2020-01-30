Left Menu
Development News Edition

China postpones 2020 football season over virus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 11:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 11:41 IST
China postpones 2020 football season over virus fears
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China announced Thursday the suspension of all domestic football and postponed indefinitely the top-flight Chinese Super League (CSL) season in response to the deadly viral outbreak sweeping the country. The CSL 2020 campaign had been due to kick off on February 22, but was shelved along with "all types of football matches" in order to "carry out prevention and control of the pneumonia epidemic," said a Chinese Football Association statement.

The announcement comes just a few hours after the World Indoor Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Nanjing in March, were postponed until 2021 after advice from the World Health Organisation. Football is fanatically followed in the world's most populous nation with cash-rich clubs importing expensive foreign signings such as Brazilians Hulk and Oscar, and Argentina's Carlos Tevez in recent years.

It becomes the latest sport to be hit by the virus which by Thursday had seen more than 7,700 cases confirmed in China with at least 170 fatalities. The virus has spread from the epicenter of Wuhan to more that 15 countries, with about 60 cases in Asia, Europe, North America and, most recently, the Middle East.

On Wednesday, World Cup skiing races, the first test events for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, were canceled because of the outbreak. The men's downhill and super-G races were scheduled for February 15 and February 16 in Yanqing, 70 kilometers (45 miles) northwest of Beijing.

- World Cup qualifying -

In Australia, China's women's football team has been quarantined in a Brisbane hotel after arriving for an Olympic qualifying competition which had been originally due to take place in Wuhan. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday ordered all four Chinese clubs' first three fixtures in the continent's Champions League's group stage in February and March to be played away from home.

The AFC said the decision was a "precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of all participating players and teams". The CFA said any decision on postponing or moving international fixtures would be made at a later date.

China is due to host the Maldives in a World Cup qualifying match on March 26 and travel to Guam for another qualifier on March 31. "The CFA will continue to maintain close communication with national authorities, and decide each event's timing separately based on the actual development of the epidemic situation in each locality," the statement said.

Earlier this month the International Tennis Federation moved next week's Fed Cup's Asia/Oceania Group I event from Dongguan, southern China, to Kazakhstan on February 4-8. The Asian indoor athletics championships planned for February 12-13 in Hangzhou have also been canceled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-U.S. lawsuits take aim at vaping

Several deaths and potentially hundreds of illnesses tied to e-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine vapor, often flavored, without smoking, have been reported by the U.S. public health agency.Lawsuits on behalf of young consumer...

Falcons' Blank rooting for Shanahan in Super Bowl LIV

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV, and he isnt being shy about it. When asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he was rooting for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Blank was direct with...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...

UP CM holds high-level meeting over Farrukhabad incident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday evening convened a high-level meeting on the Farrukhabad incident, where more than 15 people, including children, have been held hostage. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Principal Secr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020