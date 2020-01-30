Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenin revels in limelight after reaching first Grand Slam final

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 14:31 IST
Kenin revels in limelight after reaching first Grand Slam final

Melbourne, Jan 30, 2020 (AFP) - Sofia Kenin apologised to home fans at the Australian Open and said her phone was "blowing up" after the 14th seed stunned Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals on Thursday. The Moscow-born American reached her first Grand Slam final with a surprise 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 victory over Australia's top seed and home favourite.

Kenin will play unseeded Garbine Muguruza in Saturday's final after the Spaniard defeated fourth seed Simona Halep. "I'd like to first apologise to all of the Australian fans," said the 21-year-old Kenin.

"I know they wanted her to win, it's not easy for them. I beat the world number one," said Kenin, almost unbelieving. Kenin is used to playing the role of party spoiler, having defeated 15-year-old fellow American Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

Kenin enjoyed a breakthrough 2019, winning her first three WTA titles, but was something of an unknown quantity at the start of the first Grand Slam of the year. The only American left in the draw suddenly finds herself in the limelight -- and she is enjoying it there.

"I know people haven't really paid attention much to me in the past. I had to establish myself -- and I have," said Kenin. "Now I'm getting the attention, which I like -- not going to lie.

"But my phone is blowing up these past two weeks, I haven't been able to check normal... my Instagram, Twitter, everything. "It's blowing up, I love this attention. I'm enjoying every single moment of it." Kenin was emotional when she defeated Gauff but this time, in the immediate aftermath of beating Barty, she looked stunned.

"I've always dreamed about this," she said, calling her Australian Open experience "surreal". "I've worked so hard. I've put all the efforts into my practices, into my fitness," added Kenin, whose fighting spirit and tenacity has been her trademark over the last fortnight.

"All the efforts I've been doing, it's got me here. "It's just paying off and it's like a dream come true for me." (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day

Banks and asset managers called on Thursday for a one-year trial of a shorter trading day for European stock exchanges to make markets more efficient, lift volumes and attract more women. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe AFME...

FACTBOX-U.S. lawsuits take aim at vaping

Several deaths and potentially hundreds of illnesses tied to e-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine vapor, often flavored, without smoking, have been reported by the U.S. public health agency.Lawsuits on behalf of young consumer...

Falcons' Blank rooting for Shanahan in Super Bowl LIV

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV, and he isnt being shy about it. When asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he was rooting for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Blank was direct with...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020