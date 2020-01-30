Tennis-Djokovic beats Federer to reach Australian Open final
Defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
Serbian Djokovic will meet the winner of the showdown between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, who play the other semi-final on Friday, in the title match.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
