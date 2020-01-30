Oilers RW Kassian signs four-year extension

Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian signed a four-year contract extension, the team announced early Thursday morning. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Oilers, however TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported that the deal is for $12.8 million and does not include a no-trade clause.

Kassian, who could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1, has recorded 13 goals and 15 assists in 45 games this season. His 28 points are one shy of his career high, set with the Vancouver Canucks in 2013-14. "I'm happy to be here," Kassian said. "I love being an Oiler, I love the city, I love the fans, I love my teammates. I feel when (general manager Ken Holland) came in with (coach Dave Tippett), they were building something special here, and I'm happy to be a small piece to that puzzle. More than happy, excited for myself, my daughter, life's good."

Kassian scored a career-high 15 goals for the Oilers last season. The 29-year-old has collected 80 goals and 91 assists in 511 career games with the Sabres, Canucks and Oilers since being selected by Buffalo with the 13th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

