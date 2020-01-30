Left Menu
Reports: Browns to name Van Pelt as OC

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 23:25 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 23:25 IST
The Cleveland Browns plan to name Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator, multiple media outlets reported. The Athletic was the first to report the news on Van Pelt, who spent the past two seasons with the Bengals and will now work under new Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski.

Van Pelt, 49, will become the fourth offensive coordinator in the brief NFL career of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former Heisman Trophy winner has also worked with Todd Haley, Freddie Kitchens and Todd Monken. Prior to his time in Cincinnati, Van Pelt served as Aaron Rodgers' quarterbacks coach with the Green Bay Packers (2014-17). He also worked as an assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-11) and Buffalo (2006-09), including a stint as the Bills' interim offensive coordinator in 2009.

Dan Pitcher was promoted from assistant quarterbacks coach by the Bengals on Thursday to take Van Pelt's former position. "I am excited to promote Dan to quarterbacks coach," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. "Dan is a rising star who has demonstrated that he has a bright future as he continues to take on more responsibility. Dan's background as a successful college quarterback, along with his experience coaching wide receivers and helping Alex in the quarterback room will allow him to bring great value to that position."

