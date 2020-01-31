Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Players say safety key in debate over 17-game regular season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 09:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 09:24 IST
NFL-Players say safety key in debate over 17-game regular season
Image Credit: Flickr

Members of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) on Thursday said player safety would have to come first amid discussions over the potential addition of a 17th game to the regular season.

The NFL and its players' union are in negotiations for their collective bargaining agreement (CBA), with the current deal expected to expire in March 2021 and with issues like another game added to the standard 16-game regular season on the agenda. NFLPA vice-president Benjamin Watson, who plays tight end for the New England Patriots, acknowledged that while there were different opinions on an extended season player safety was paramount in the "violent game".

"The reason why we play is because we love to compete. But within that, we want to be kept safe," said Watson. "As we move forward with our CBA negotiations, the owners know and they will continue to know every time we meet with them that we will not ever sacrifice health and safety of our players."

Serious injuries are not uncommon in the NFL, with players suffering problems such as broken bones and muscle tears as a result of the hard tackles and fast pace of the sport. Asked about what impact a 17th regular-season game would have on player safety on Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had told reporters the league had made "over 50 rule changes to make our game safer" over the last 10 to 15 years.

The NFL also used data to shape how to improve player safety, he added. "The data is a key component to what we want to do," said Goodell. "We don't look at it just as do we have a 17th game. We look at the entire season, the offseason, obviously training camp, how we prepare our players to get ready for the season, how we practice during the season."

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, a member of the NFLPA executive committee, told reporters on Wednesday the league had been hypocritical in proposing the additional game. "The league kind of pretends that they're interested in (player safety and longevity), pretends that they care about it, makes all these rules, fines all these players, but then still proposes players play an extra game," said Sherman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to send charter flights to bring back residents of virus-hit Wuhan from abroad

China will send charter flights to bring home residents of coronavirus-hit Hubei province, especially capital Wuhan, from abroad, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying in a brief statement said ...

People like Sharjeel Imam should be shot dead publicly, says BJP's Sangeet Som

Amid nationwide protests against the amended citizenship law, BJP MLA Sangeet Som has triggered a possible controversy stating that people like JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who made the break Assam from India remark, should be shot dead publi...

Soccer-Celtic's Griffiths sorry for throwing tape at Kilmarnock fan

Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths has apologised for throwing tape at a Kilmarnock supporter during a Scottish Premiership match last week. The incident came after the Scotland international was subjected to jeering as he was being substituted...

When Union Mins incite people to shoot, such incidents are possible: Priyanka Gandhi on Jamia firing

Slamming the BJP over the Jamia firing incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said such incidents were possible with the ruling partys leaders inciting people to shoot, and asked Prime minister Narendra Modi to answer whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020