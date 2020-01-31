England post 147-7 against India in first T20 of tri-nation series

England posted 147 for seven against India in the first match of the women's triangular T20 series here on Friday. Put in to bat, England rode on skipper Heather Knight's 44-ball 67 and a 27-ball 37 from Tammy Beaumont to post a competitive score.

For India, Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/19), Shikha Pandey (2/33) and Deepti Sharma (2/30) snapped two wickets, while Radha Yadav accounted for one at the Manuka Oval here. Brief Score:

England women: 147 for 7 in 20 overs (Heather Knight 67; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/19).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

