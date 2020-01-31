Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Chiefs' Hill may make run at Tokyo Olympics after Super Bowl

Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL and the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is considering testing his speed against the world's best at this year's Tokyo Olympics. The 25-year-old American, a sprinter in high school, is a key member of the Chiefs' potent offense and after Sunday's showdown in Miami against the San Francisco 49ers will look into securing a spot at the July 24-Aug. 9 Olympics. Clark takes Phoenix lead with best score of PGA Tour career

Wyndham Clark shot the best score of his PGA Tour career, a 10-under-par 61, to take the first-round lead at the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday. The second-year player, who lowered his previous best round on the Tour by three shots, had a two-stroke lead over fellow American Billy Horschel while J.B. Holmes, boosted by a hole-in-one from 175 yards at the fourth, was next on 64. Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next month's All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honor the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part of the sweeping changes unveiled for the Feb. 16 game, each quarter will serve as a mini-game for charity and scores will be reset to start both the second and third periods. Players say safety key in debate over 17-game regular season

Members of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) on Thursday said player safety would have to come first amid discussions over the potential addition of a 17th game to the regular season. The NFL and its players' union are in negotiations for their collective bargaining agreement (CBA), with the current deal expected to expire in March 2021 and with issues like another game added to the standard 16-game regular season on the agenda. Helicopter company in Kobe Bryant crash not certified to fly in poor visibility: reports

The charter company whose helicopter crashed and killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others on Sunday was not certified to fly in conditions requiring pilots to fly using only cockpit instruments, media reports said. Island Express Helicopters, which owned the Sikorsky S-76B that crashed, was only certified to operate under visual flight rules, which mean pilots must be able to clearly see outside the aircraft in daylight, Kurt Deetz, a pilot and former safety manager at the company, told the New York Times. Lakers to pay tribute to Kobe at Friday's game

The Los Angeles Lakers will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant on Friday when the team plays its first game since the NBA great died, although details of what that will entail remain unclear. Bryant perished along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in foggy weather on a hillside northwest of Los Angeles on Sunday. Confident Kenin keen to take the fight to Muguruza

Sofia Kenin will be making her debut in a Grand Slam final when she faces Garbine Muguruza for the Australian open title on Saturday but what she lacks in experience the American more than makes up for in courage and confidence. Muguruza has been in three previous Grand Slam finals, winning two of them at Roland Garros (2016) and Wimbledon (2017), while the 21-year-old American had been beyond the third round only once -- beating Serena Williams at last year's French Open before losing to Ash Barty in the next round. NHL roundup: Predators finally subdue Devils in shootout

Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene scored in the shootout Thursday night for the visiting Nashville Predators, who outlasted the New Jersey Devils for a wild 6-5 victory in Newark, N.J. The win was the record-breaking 1,507th (regular season and playoffs) as a general manager for the Predators' David Poile, breaking a tie with Glen Sather for most by any GM in NHL history. Predators head coach John Hynes also won his first game against the Devils since they fired him on Dec. 3. NBA notebook: Paul, Westbrook lead All-Star reserves

The NBA announced the All-Star reserves on Thursday night, and Chris Paul, now with the Oklahoma City Thunder, was selected for the 10th time while Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets was chosen for the ninth occasion. The players were dealt for each other last summer. Paul and Westbrook were among four Western Conference guards named as reserves in balloting by the NBA's 30 head coaches. The All-Star Game is Feb. 16 in Chicago. Grand Slam experience has Muguruza primed for title: Henin

Garbine Muguruza's big-match experience should prove the difference in the Australian Open women's final against American surprise package Sofia Kenin, according to seven-times Grand Slam champion Justine Henin. The tournament has had plenty of upsets, with Serena Williams shocked by China's Wang Qiang and Kenin dumping top seed Ash Barty from the semi-finals, but Belgian Henin expects class to win out at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

