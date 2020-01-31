Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Muguruza must take command against Kenin, says coach Martinez

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 14:17 IST
Tennis-Muguruza must take command against Kenin, says coach Martinez
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Garbine Muguruza has to be the one taking charge in the Australian Open final against "fighter" Sofia Kenin if she is to win her third Grand Slam title, the Spaniard's coach Conchita Martinez said on Friday.

Muguruza has been in three previous Grand Slam finals, winning two of them at Roland Garros (2016) and Wimbledon (2017), while the 21-year-old American will make her debut in a major final when they clash on Saturday. Martinez, who won Wimbledon in 1994 and made the final at Melbourne Park four years later, rejoined Muguruza in the off-season on a full-time basis after an interim coaching role with her compatriot in 2017.

Martinez told a news conference on Friday that Kenin was "a great player, very good fighter". "She strikes the ball good. She is aggressive. So ... the key is going to be to stay with her, to stay aggressive, try to be the one in command.

"It's not going to be easy, but hopefully she (Muguruza) can do it." Muguruza is unseeded at the Australian Open following a poor 2019 and Martinez credited a strong pre-season for her showing at Melbourne Park.

"I think she has the right attitude at the moment. She's very focused," said Martinez, who coached the Spaniard during her Wimbledon title-winning run in 2017. "I have seen this look before when she's been playing really good tennis." Moscow-born Kenin is coached by her father Alexander, who left the former Soviet Union for the United States looking for a better life.

Studying during the day and driving a taxi at night, he says life was difficult when he first arrived in New York and that his daughter was aware of the sacrifices her parents had made. It probably gave her some of her trademark "toughness," he added.

After the family moved to Florida, a young Kenin picked up her father's racquets for hitouts on their driveway and her potential began to shine through. "She is very devoted to what she is doing. It's hard work, it's not very easy. It may be cold, hot whatever, we don't miss a day unless we have to," the coach told a news conference.

"Once we decided that's what we want to do, I am very honored and pleased that she stuck to that." Much of the U.S. tennis headlines focus on Serena and Venus Williams, as well as the latest crowd-favorite 15-year-old Coco Gauff, but Kenin's father was glad to be proved his faith in his daughter had not been misplaced.

"Those people who didn't believe in her, they had valid reasons not to," he said. "But thank God I saw something that they didn't because I know her better. I feel pretty happy, I guess I was right."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says Zelenskiy White House visit not conditional on Biden probes

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that a prospective visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House was not conditional on Ukraine opening an investigation into the son of former Vice President Joe Bide...

Rugby-Furbank to make England debut in Six Nations opener against France

George Furbank will make his England debut against France on Sunday after Anthony Watson was ruled out of the Six Nations opener with a calf injury. England coach Eddie Jones has named Furbank at fullback after an impressive run with Northa...

Bangladesh capital awash with plastic-coated posters

Dhaka is awash with millions of plastic-laminated campaign posters ahead of elections in the Bangladeshi capital, and environmentalists are up in arms. These posters -- of which there are an estimated 304 million -- will likely end up in se...

Godse's ideology still alive: NCP minister of Jamia incident

The ideology of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, is still alive, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said on Friday, a day after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in Delhi, in which a student of Jamia Millia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020