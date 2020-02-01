Left Menu
Avs end 11-day break with game at Philadelphia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Colorado
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 13:08 IST
Avs end 11-day break with game at Philadelphia
Image Credit: Twitter(@NHLFlyers )

The Philadelphia Flyers will be looking for their third win in four games when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. The Flyers, who are 17-4-4 at home, will be without top goaltender Carter Hart for at least one more week with an abdominal strain.

Alex Lyon is expected to be in net against the Avalanche for his second start of the season. He made 36 saves on Jan. 16 in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Montreal Canadiens. Every point will be crucial as teams are already battling for playoff position. The visiting Flyers lost 4-3 in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, with Philadelphia goalie Brian Elliott making 16 saves.

"It might take a few more points (to reach the playoffs) than I originally thought, but that's how competitive the Eastern Conference is," Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. "As a player, as a coach, that's why you're in this business -- this competitiveness, and that's what we've got." Philadelphia defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is close to returning after having arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-January. While Gostisbehere has been practicing, he is unlikely to be on the ice against Colorado.

"The timing was a little tough, (but) it was something I had to get it done," Gostisbehere said of the operation. "I couldn't put it off anymore." Also the Flyers' injury front, Michael Raffl returned Friday against the Penguins and will be available again. Raffl left the game against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 18, and he missed one game.

"It was nice to have the medical staff take me out of that game," Raffl said. "I wasn't myself. I was battling headaches a few days after." The Avalanche will be playing for the first time since recording a 6-3 win against the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 20. They enter play Saturday with an impressive 14-8-2 road mark.

Colorado won its final three games before the All-Star break, all at home. In the win against Detroit, Nathan MacKinnon notched his 30th goal with his second of the night. It is the third straight season in which he has amassed at least 30 goals.

"I have a lot of help, and it's nice to be on a really good team," MacKinnon said. "I think that makes it easy." Since the franchise moved to Denver in 1995, MacKinnon became just the second player to reach 30 goals in three consecutive seasons. Joe Sakic is the only other one, and he is in the Hall of Fame.

The red-hot Avalanche also have been anchored by Cale Makar, who has registered 37 points, matching the franchise record for a rookie defenseman. Bruce Bell established the mark in 1984-85 for the then-Quebec Nordiques. Nazem Kadri continued his stellar play in the Avalanche's most recent game with two goals and an assist.

"The story about our team this year is having that depth, having other guys step up on any given night," Kadri said. "That's what makes us such a hard team to play against." With such an extended break, the Avalanche will be rested and ready for a difficult road game at Philadelphia.

"They've been taking care of themselves, got some time away, and we'll be on the ice (as a team) three times before we play Philly," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said, according to the Denver Post. "I think there's no reason why we shouldn't be excited about the stretch run."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

